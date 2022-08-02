Eventus International to host biggest West African Sports Betting Summit at SBWA+ 2022

The event which is scheduled to hold on August 4th and 5th at the Federal Palace Hotel and Casino, Lagos will be headlined by the Executive Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide Sanwo-Olu alongside top executives from the gaming and betting industries.

The SBWA+ is touted to be the biggest sports betting event in West Africa and will have in attendance industry experts, stakeholders, and enthusiasts from the iGaming and betting industry.

According to the Managing Director of Eventus International Yudi Soetjiptadi, the SBWA+ event is primed to shine the spotlight on the rapidly expanding African gaming industry and market.

In a press release shared with Pulse Sports Nigeria, Soetjiptadi said: “Eventus International has been hosting the Sports Betting West Africa+ Summit in Nigeria for close to a decade now, and the thought of returning to West Africa for the 7th edition of the Summit excites me!

"The Nigerian gaming industry is in the spotlight right now as Africa’s gaming markets are rapidly expanding, making SBWA+ 2022 a must-attend event for anyone interested in sports betting and gaming.

"SBWA+ is not your typical summit or expo, it has proved to be a vital part of the African gaming industry and an incubator for new friendships, partnerships, and business deals."

The SBWA+ will have in attendance a medley of key players in the gaming, betting, legal, and public service industries ranging from Executive Directors, betting agents, legal practitioners, and policymakers for the two-day event.

The dignitaries will share 'adept insights on market entry strategies, affiliate marketing, the latest industry growth and regulations, responsible gambling, and many more vital topics of discussion.'