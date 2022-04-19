Voting begins for FIFA 22 Team of the Season

As the season draws to a close, the top-performing players from various leagues will be rewarded with MEGA cards in FIFA Ultimate Team 22.

Each year, EA celebrates the best performing players from each league during the Team of the Season event in Ultimate Team.

Full squads from the major leagues and smaller squads from various other leagues are released as well - all containing players with huge ratings.

Squads from each of Europe's major leagues, as well as a selection of minor leagues, will be released, offering gamers and fans opportunities to bolster their favorite squads.

Fans will now be able to vote for their favourite players from the world’s biggest leagues including the Premier League, Bundesliga, and LaLiga, to form their chosen XI.

Voting began on Sunday, 17 April, and will close on Wednesday, 20 April.

The official release date for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has been been confirmed as Friday, April 22.

The key dates for the Team of the Season schedule has already been released as well.

Community TOTS Vote - Sunday, April 17 - Wednesday, April 20

Premier League TOTS Vote - Friday, April 22 - Monday, April 25

Bundesliga TOTS Vote - Wednesday, April 27 - Sunday, May 1

Week #1 - Community TOTS - Friday, April 29

LaLiga TOTS Vote - Tuesday, May 3 - Friday, May 6

Week #2 - Premier League TOTS - Friday, May 6

Week #3 - Bundesliga TOTS - Friday, May 13

Week #4 - LaLiga TOTS - Friday, May 20

Week #5 - Ligue 1 TOTS - Friday, May 27

Week #6 - Serie A TOTS - Friday, June 3

Week #7 - Ultimate TOTS - Friday, June 10

HOW TO VOTE

The voting process for the FIFA 22 TOTS is very similar to that of FIFA 21.

However, you can also follow these simple steps:

- Head over to the FIFA 22 TOTS portal for the specific squad (eg Community TOTS)

- After viewing the nominees - which are usually over 100 players, drag and drop the cards you’d like to vote for into your team of XI

- Once your team is complete, click submit