Voting begins for FIFA 22 Team of the Season

David Ben
Fans of FIFA 22 can now cast their votes on or before April 20, for the Community Team of the Season, which will be the first squad released.

EA Sports FIFA 22 main event is set to be bigger and better than ever.

As the season draws to a close, the top-performing players from various leagues will be rewarded with MEGA cards in FIFA Ultimate Team 22.

FIFA 22 Community Team Of The Season
Each year, EA celebrates the best performing players from each league during the Team of the Season event in Ultimate Team.

Full squads from the major leagues and smaller squads from various other leagues are released as well - all containing players with huge ratings.

Hypermotion Technology FIFA 22
Squads from each of Europe's major leagues, as well as a selection of minor leagues, will be released, offering gamers and fans opportunities to bolster their favorite squads.

Fans will now be able to vote for their favourite players from the world’s biggest leagues including the Premier League, Bundesliga, and LaLiga, to form their chosen XI.

Liverpool FIFA 22
Voting began on Sunday, 17 April, and will close on Wednesday, 20 April.

The official release date for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team's Team of the Season (TOTS) promo has been been confirmed as Friday, April 22.

FIFA 22 TOTS
The key dates for the Team of the Season schedule has already been released as well.

  • Community TOTS Vote - Sunday, April 17 - Wednesday, April 20
  • Premier League TOTS Vote - Friday, April 22 - Monday, April 25
  • Bundesliga TOTS Vote - Wednesday, April 27 - Sunday, May 1
  • Week #1 - Community TOTS - Friday, April 29
  • LaLiga TOTS Vote - Tuesday, May 3 - Friday, May 6
  • Week #2 - Premier League TOTS - Friday, May 6
  • Week #3 - Bundesliga TOTS - Friday, May 13
  • Week #4 - LaLiga TOTS - Friday, May 20
  • Week #5 - Ligue 1 TOTS - Friday, May 27
  • Week #6 - Serie A TOTS - Friday, June 3
  • Week #7 - Ultimate TOTS - Friday, June 10
FIFA 22 Cover (Google)
HOW TO VOTE

The voting process for the FIFA 22 TOTS is very similar to that of FIFA 21.

However, you can also follow these simple steps:

- Head over to the FIFA 22 TOTS portal for the specific squad (eg Community TOTS)

- After viewing the nominees - which are usually over 100 players, drag and drop the cards you’d like to vote for into your team of XI

- Once your team is complete, click submit

You can also vote multiple times to give your favourite players a push and see if they’ll be rewarded with a special TOTS card.

