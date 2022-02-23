CONSOLE WARS

Sony reveal design for PlayStation VR2 Headset

David Ben
Sony have finally revealed the design of its next-generation PlayStation VR2 headset, following it's initial announcement in February 2021

Sony have revealed the official design of the highly anticipated PlayStation VR2 headsets after showing off the controllers in March 2021.

The Japanese video gaming giants also confirmed it would be called PlayStation VR2 earlier in January this year.

The new design features a similar white-and-black color scheme as the PlayStation 5 (the company says the two products were designed with each other in mind), and while it features the same broad design as the original PS VR, the new model also comes with a few enhancements, including a lens adjustment dial, a new vent design, and a slight reduction in weight.

Similarly just like the PlayStation 5, their latest gaming tech. also has its own DualSense controller.

The PlayStation VR2 has tiny textured PlayStation icons hidden on the front and back bof the headset bands.

It’s been over five years since the original PSVR came out, and it’s definitely due for an upgrade.

While you can use it with the PS5, you need to use a special adapter and the experience is similar to that of the last-gen.

However, Sony now has to prove that it can still provide a compelling gaming experience alongside the games to go with it.

It has already announced one game being made for the system: Horizon Call of the Mountain, which is reportedly built “specifically for the PlayStation VR2" and will open the doors for players to go deeper into the world of Horizon.

The release date for the PS VR2 headsets is not yet known as at the time of writing but we will be sure to update you subsequently on developments from Sony.

