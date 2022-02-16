Ranked! - Best Video Game Controllers of all time

And there's a pretty good chance that if you're an ardent video game lover, you tend to have a favorite game controller.

Even for occasional the PC stans like me, there's no denying that some games are simply much better with a controller because they seemingly ease the stress of having to work your fingers through the keyboards and mouse as well.

However, some of these controllers are certainly better than others.

Here we reveal, the 8 of the very best of game controllers - apologies to virtual stans because they were no invites for them here on this occasion, maybe some other time but in no particular order, let's just jump straight in:

8, Nintendo Game Cube Controller

Game console.

Nintendo are notorious for a string of unconventional controller releases.

However, when it comes to the Gamecube controller, it's either you "love it or hate it"

Out of all Nintendo's classic controllers, this is definitely one of the very best. Although, it might takes some time before one can get used to the button layout, but once you have that familiarity, it feels great to use.

The left thumbstick is solid, but the yellow C-stick should have been a second full-fledged thumbstick similar the left one, and not necessarily almost hiding.

A decent controller generally though.

7 Super Nintendo Gamepad

Game console.

I'm pretty sure retro gamers can relate to the Super Nintendo Gamepad a lot.

This iconic pad had a lot of things going for it – it had a great D-pad, also the face button layout is something we still see in modern-day controllers, and it was one of the first controllers to actually introduce shoulder buttons for a fact.

It's no wonder it still maintains it's iconic status till date - A true classic hit.

6 Sega Genesis

Game console.

This six button game controller is one of the most legendary video game controllers of all time and the 90's babies I'm sure would echo this claim.

You just had to play with the Sega Genesis, and at the time it became one of the most used controller in the world.

Current generation of youth and adult gamers who started really early will attest to this, even though the new generation of teenage gamers might have missed it.

The stellar six-button controller was so essential for fighting games especially Mortal Kombat, since it was a lot easier to string moves into combos when you have six buttons instead of just three.

It also felt better in the hand, as it was a little bit smaller then.

An all-time favorite whose legacy I'm sure will forever live on with Sega.

5 Xbox 360 GamePad

Game console.

For couple of years, the Xbox 360 game pad looked like the controller to beat

Microsoft had missed it earlier with the previous release of the massive Duke controller and the Xbox Controller S. But there's no denying that they go it right when they launched the excellent game pad that came with the Xbox 360.

The controller is actually still a good choice for those who are looking for a gamepad to use on PC, and it'll likely keep that status for sometime even though it's currently been outpaced by other modern controllers from this generation.

4 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Game console.

Nintendo seem to be the masters of Pro Controllers for a couple of generations now, and with the launch of the Switch, we saw Nintendo score a big hit with its classy Pro Controller design.

If you have plans to play your Nintendo Switch on TV a lot, the Pro Controller is a must-have.

It's so much better than using the Joy-Cons grip that comes bundled with the console, and the Switch Pro Controller has the build quality to challenge its direct competitors like the PlayStation's DualShock 4 and the standard Xbox One gamepad.

Unfortunately, Nintendo has a serious knack for selling controllers at premium prices, so saying the price is pocket friendly ultimately depends on the buyer.

3 Xbox Adaptive Controller

Game console.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller blows every controller on this list out of the water effortlessly and strictly in terms of capability.

From the name alone, it pretty says it all about Microsoft's masterpiece.

The Xbox Adaptive controller was actually made for those who can't use a standard gamepad or PC gamers who can't use the mouse or keyboard because of disabilities, and it looks fairly simple on the surface, with its two big face buttons arranged in a slate-like build.

The Xbox Adaptive Controller's flexibility is in the row of 3.5mm jacks that stretches the entire top of the device. With these features, users can plug in a huge range of peripherals, including buttons, switches, or pedals to create a controller layout that is tailored to their specific needs.

2 DualShock 4

Sony PlayStation

I'll admit I haven't quite been impressed with Sony's controller history

The Sony PlayStation controllers have mostly kept the same design from the introduction of the DualShock controller during the days of the PlayStation 1 all the way through the DualShock 3 with the PS3.

However, Sony did manage to do more than just slightly tweak its controller design with the launch of the DualShock 4, giving us one of the best controllers ever made.

It feels really great to hold, the thumbsticks are superb, and it's definitely a step above the DualShock controllers that came before it. PlayStation 5's DualSense controller only just refined the DualShock 4's already excellent design and it's also slightly heavier in weight.

1 Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox/Twitter

Controller freaks won't certainly find it a surprise to see the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 at the top of this list because it's actually the best controller money can buy at the moment.

But as the saying goes....'better tin na money kill am'.

Of course, it's obviously the best because it takes a lot of money to acquire one actually.

In Nigeria, the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 goes for around a whooping 120,000 naira.

However, If you have the cash to spare, though, you'll likely find that this controller is worth the huge price tag, from the extra paddles on the back and swappable d-pads to swappable, adjustable thumbsticks.

The controller also feels great in the hand with rubberized grips and a solid build.

Gamers also have the option of playing over Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or USB-C, the Series 2 improves on connectivity compared to the Series 1.