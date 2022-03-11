Japanese video popular game company - Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo have confirmed the suspension of product sales in Russia, becoming the latest major brands to withdraw from the country over the Ukraine war.
PlayStation and Nintendo join Xbox in suspending sales in Russia over Ukraine conflict
Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo unit have joined video game firms, including Microsoft’s Xbox in have also boycotting services in Russia following invasion of Ukraine
A representative for Sony’s video game unit said on Wednesday, March 9 - that the company has suspended all console and software shipments in the country, including the launch of new racing game 'Gran Turismo 7' in Russia.
As of this moment, the PlayStation Store will also no longer be available in Russia.
“Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine,” the company said.
Also on Wednesday, Nintendo in a separate statement confirmed it was also suspending all shipments to Russia “for the foreseeable future,” citing “considerable volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods.”
The Switch console maker has also decided to postpone the release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a military-themed strategy game, “in light of recent world events.”
Sony and Nintendo are following in the footsteps of fellow video gaming brands: Microsoft and EA Sports.
Microsoft had confirmed on Friday, March 5 - thst it would halt all new sales of its products and services in Russia, including its Xbox games consoles, software and subscription services.
Epic Games also, the studio behind Fortnite, suspended operations the next day as well, saying it was “stopping commerce with Russia in our games.”
