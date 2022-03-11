CONSOLE WARS

PlayStation and Nintendo join Xbox in suspending sales in Russia over Ukraine conflict

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Esports

Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo unit have joined video game firms, including Microsoft’s Xbox in have also boycotting services in Russia following invasion of Ukraine

PlayStation and Nintendo confirm suspension of operations in Russia following Ukraine war
PlayStation and Nintendo confirm suspension of operations in Russia following Ukraine war

Japanese video popular game company - Sony's PlayStation and Nintendo have confirmed the suspension of product sales in Russia, becoming the latest major brands to withdraw from the country over the Ukraine war.

Recommended articles

A representative for Sony’s video game unit said on Wednesday, March 9 - that the company has suspended all console and software shipments in the country, including the launch of new racing game 'Gran Turismo 7' in Russia.

As of this moment, the PlayStation Store will also no longer be available in Russia.

Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PlayStation 5 Imago

“Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) joins the global community in calling for peace in Ukraine,” the company said.

Also on Wednesday, Nintendo in a separate statement confirmed it was also suspending all shipments to Russia “for the foreseeable future,” citing “considerable volatility surrounding the logistics of shipping and distributing physical goods.”

Nintendo Switch console
Nintendo Switch console Imago

The Switch console maker has also decided to postpone the release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a military-themed strategy game, “in light of recent world events.”

Sony and Nintendo are following in the footsteps of fellow video gaming brands: Microsoft and EA Sports.

Microsoft's Xbox California, USA
Microsoft's Xbox California, USA Imago

Microsoft had confirmed on Friday, March 5 - thst it would halt all new sales of its products and services in Russia, including its Xbox games consoles, software and subscription services.

Epic Games also, the studio behind Fortnite, suspended operations the next day as well, saying it was “stopping commerce with Russia in our games.”

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • PlayStation and Nintendo confirm suspension of operations in Russia following Ukraine war

    PlayStation and Nintendo join Xbox in suspending sales in Russia over Ukraine conflict

  • Adebayo Akinfewa wins Call Of Duty Tournament

    Adebayo Akinfewa wins Call Of Duty tournament ahead of Ronaldo and Joao Felix

  • Top 20 football games on PlayStation 2

    The Top 20 Soccer games on Sony PlayStation 2

Recommended articles

Schmeichel rates Iheanacho as a better finisher than Vardy

Schmeichel rates Iheanacho as a better finisher than Vardy

PlayStation and Nintendo join Xbox in suspending sales in Russia over Ukraine conflict

PlayStation and Nintendo join Xbox in suspending sales in Russia over Ukraine conflict

'Blues for Life!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans rally passionate support for club amidst Roman Abramovich crisis

'Blues for Life!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans rally passionate support for club amidst Roman Abramovich crisis

Madueke grabs assist in exciting EIGHT goal thriller

Madueke grabs assist in exciting EIGHT goal thriller

'We lacked ideas in attack' - Barcelona boss Xavi blasts players after 0-0 draw against Galatasaray

'We lacked ideas in attack' - Barcelona boss Xavi blasts players after 0-0 draw against Galatasaray

Tuchel denies hearing 'Abramovich' chants, downplays sanctions on Chelsea

Tuchel denies hearing 'Abramovich' chants, downplays sanctions on Chelsea