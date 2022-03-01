FIFA 23 might be last of an Iconic Union between EA Sports and FIFA

Following that report, the release of the highly anticipated FIFA 23 had been cast in serious doubt due to the seemingly bad blood between the two parties.

However, in a recent statement VGC might have confirmed that FIFA 23 will certainly be released:

'VGC understands EA is currently planning to release this year’s game as FIFA 23 and include two FIFA World Cup tournaments – the men’s and women’s events – for the first time.' the statement read.

As per reports, FIFA 23 will allow cross-system competition for the first time—players from Xbox, PC and PlayStation systems can face each other as well.

In fact, current naming deal EA has with FIFA expires after the World Cup in Qatar later this year although FIFA 23 is scheduled to be released in September this year as well.

When negotiations for a renewed deal stalled between the two parties, EA looked to plan straight for the future, trademarking the name 'EA Sports F.C.', which is widely regarded to be the new title for the series once ties are cut with FIFA officially.

While video gaming fans had also feared that if a split happened, then the next football game from EA would also lose lots of licenses, meaning authentic kits, stadiums and players could be ultimately removed, that is not the likely case in this instance.

In fact, according to a statement from EA CEO Andrew Wilson, the only gains EA had gotten from their deal with FIFA is the use of the 'FIFA' name, logo and rights to the World Cup.

“Basically, what we get from FIFA in a non-World Cup year is the four letters on the front of the box", Wilson submitted.