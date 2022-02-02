EA Sports remove Manchester United's Mason Greenwood from FIFA 22 after arrest

David Ben
EA Sports have issued an official statement following Mason Greenwood's removal from FIFA 22 with immediate effect

EA drop Mason Greenwood from FIFA 22

Popular soccer video game developers - EA Sports had released a database update for FIFA 22 on all platforms, including for PlayStation, Xbox as well as PC today.

The update confirmed that Manchester United attacker, Mason Greenwood has been removed from all offline modes in the game with immediate effect.

Mason Greenwood FIFA 22 OPR
Mason Greenwood FIFA 22 OPR

Mason Greenwood who had an OPR of 78 will no longer appear on the video game franchise.

Following allegations of sexual assault by Greenwood's girlfriend over the weekend, EA Sports has now issued a statement confirming Greenwood's removal from offline modes, with the attacker's FIFA 22 Ultimate Team item also being taken down from packs.

"Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft," EA Sports said in a statement.

Greater Manchester Police issued a statement on Sunday that confirmed a man had indeed been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault following allegations about Manchester United and England forward.

