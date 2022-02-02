EA Sports remove Manchester United's Mason Greenwood from FIFA 22 after arrest

The update confirmed that Manchester United attacker, Mason Greenwood has been removed from all offline modes in the game with immediate effect.

Futbin

Mason Greenwood who had an OPR of 78 will no longer appear on the video game franchise.

Following allegations of sexual assault by Greenwood's girlfriend over the weekend, EA Sports has now issued a statement confirming Greenwood's removal from offline modes, with the attacker's FIFA 22 Ultimate Team item also being taken down from packs.

"Mason Greenwood has been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and has also been suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft," EA Sports said in a statement.