Console Wars: Competition rises as Sony's PlayStation buys Xbox developer - Bungie For $3.6 Billion

Sony Interactive Entertainment said Monday it would spend $3.6 billion to buy Bungie Inc, an independent game publisher based in Bellevue, Washington.

Bungie makes the popular game franchise Destiny and was the original developer of Xbox-owned Halo.

Microsoft previously bought Bungie in 2000, but later spun off the game studio in 2007 while retaining intellectual property rights to the Halo franchise.

Sony is one of the world's biggest video game companies known for PlayStation, but Microsoft has been ramping up its gaming ambitions as well, most recently by announcing plans to buy high-profile game publisher Activision Blizzard for a staggering $68.7 billion. Acquiring the ownership of titles like Call of Duty and Candy Crush would immediately put Microsoft ahead of Nintendo as the third-biggest gaming company in global sales, behind Japan's Sony and Chinese tech giant Tencent.

Xbox's top executive, Phil Spencer, told news site Axios last year that the company had learned a lot since letting go of Bungie.