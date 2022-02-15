Barcelona would have the best attack in FIFA 22 if they still had Sergio Aguero

The 33-year-old Manchester City legend who is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia in 2021, and after medical consultations, the Argentine maestro was told that he would need to retire from the sport.

Aguero had only signed for Barcelona in the summer of 2021 and made just five appearances for the Blaugrana.

He was also confirmed to be removed from the popular soccer video game franchise EA Sports FIFA 22.

However, with the January transfer window completed and bearing in mind that Barcelona had already made a couple of interesting signings since his exit.

It won't entirely be out of reach to say that Barcelona could've easily been one of the strongest attacking teams in FIFA 22.

We review just how much firepower the Blaugrana would've boasted in attack if Sergio Aguero had still been in the video game:

LW - Ansu Fati (76 OPR)

Futbin

The teenage prodigy who now wears the iconic No.10 jersey formerly worn by Barcelona legend Lionel Messi continues to be touted as the future of the Blaugrana. The 19-year old's biggest trait in the game is his 88 awarded Pace but he's a far more efficient finisher and a decent dribbler as well.

RW - Adama Traore (78 OPR)

Futbin

26-year-old Spanish winger Traore arrived in January on loan from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers and has already hit the ground running for Xavi's Barcelona. He was arguably the best dribbler in England and is one of the fastest players in the game with a 96 award to that effect. A wing wizard in his own right.

RW - Ousmane Dembele (83 OPR)

Futbin

Earlier in January, Dembele looked set for a move away from the Catalan giants after failing to agree on a new deal with the Blaugrana.

However, on his day, the 24-year-old French international is one of the best players in his position although his career has been mostly hampered by injuries.

Still, his 86 award for Dribbling is certainly no joke for feet as tricky as his as well as his 93 awards for Pace, making him one of the fastest players in the game as well.

ST - Martin Braithwaite (77 OPR)

Futbin

Braithwaite arrived in Barcelona in 2020 after his impressive performances for Leganes Fc, and even if the Dane hasn't impressed as much.

He's still a decent option in attack, although the 30-year-old has also struggled with injuries since his arrival from Leganes and tends to put in better far better performances for his national team.

ST - Luuk De Jong (79 OPR)

Futbin

Luuk De Jong was acquired from La Liga rivals Sevilla under former Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman.

The 31-year-old Dutchman is a real threat aerially and was one of the most prolific goalscorers in the Dutch Eredivisie for PSV before his move to Spain.

A decent option in attack as well.

ST - Ferran Torres (82 OPR)

Futbin

Manchester City announced they had agreed to a deal in principle for the transfer of Ferran Torres.

The 21-year-old Spanish International is definitely one of Barcelona's future stars and one of the best youngsters in the game as well.

Torres has the ability to dribble and score himself as well and was a real shining light for the Spanish National Team at the Euros 2020.

ST - Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang (85 OPR)

Futbin

Exiled from Arsenal before his eventual deadline day switch.

The 32-year-old was a complete steal for the Blaugrana.

Aubameyang is one of the best finishers in the game, evidently from his 85 awards for Shooting as well as his speed for he is rated 89. A real weapon for any FIFA player.

ST - Memphis Depay (85 OPR)

Futbin

Memphis Depay's arrival to Barcelona was met with so much excitement because of the 28-year-old's capabilities.

Depay is one of the most complete and underrated strikers of his generation. He's an excellent set-piece taker as well as strong with the ball and possesses long-range shooting regardless of his 83 rated Shooting.

He also has a very tricky foot and can glide past defenders for fun as well as being technically gifted.

ST - Sergio Aguero (87 OPR)

Futbin

Sergio Aguero's removal from the game was one of the most heartbreaking moments for both City and Barcelona fans of FIFA 22.

The iconic striker was arguably Barcelona's best attacker in the game with an incredible shooting ability as well as overall play.

He was also a pretty good dribbler and his 87 rating in that department is a testament to that, although his 69 rated Physicality is quite debatable as he's extremely difficult to stop in the box as well as get off the ball.