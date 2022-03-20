Ese Brume ends Nigeria's 14 year medal drought in World Indoor Championships

Brume, who hails from Delta state, set a record personal best in Belgrade, jumping an impressive 6.85 meters - a distance only surpassed by Vuelta at 7.06 meters.

Although she didn't leave with the gold medal, she can take comfort in the fact that she has now etched her name into the history books. She now sits in the prestigious company alongside track legends Sunday Bada and Glory Alozie as the only athletes to win medals at the IAAF championships and the Olympics.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

She also joins another famous duo of Paul Emordi and Chioma Ajunwa as the only Nigerian athletes to make a podium finish at the competition.