Ese Brume ends Nigeria's 14 year medal drought in World Indoor Championships

Niyi Iyanda
Nigerian athlete Ese Brume won silver in the womens long jump at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Ese Brume won Silver with her 6.85m leap at the 2022 IAAF World Indoor Championships

On the final day of the 2022 IAAF World Indoor Championships, long jump athlete Ese Brume flew the Nigerian flag high as she came in second behind Serbian jumper Ivana Vuleta.

Brume, who hails from Delta state, set a record personal best in Belgrade, jumping an impressive 6.85 meters - a distance only surpassed by Vuelta at 7.06 meters.

Although she didn't leave with the gold medal, she can take comfort in the fact that she has now etched her name into the history books. She now sits in the prestigious company alongside track legends Sunday Bada and Glory Alozie as the only athletes to win medals at the IAAF championships and the Olympics.

The late legend Sunday Bada won three medals at the World Indoor Championships, including a gold medal in 1997

She also joins another famous duo of Paul Emordi and Chioma Ajunwa as the only Nigerian athletes to make a podium finish at the competition.

Brume continues to make Nigerians proud as she won Bronze at the IAAF games in Doha in 2019 and also when she won Bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

