Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns victorious in Jeddah,set to face off at Wrestlemania 38

The beast won the WWE Championship in Saturday's Elimination Chamber at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah - Saudi Arabia, while his eternal rival and tribal chief - Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal Championship over Goldberg, which ultimately has now set up yet another epic Champion vs. Champion match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in April later this year.

Lesnar shared the Chamber with fellow superstars: AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley, who entered the match as champion, having defeated Lesnar at the Royal Rumble back in January.

But Lashley would never fully participate the match, being taken out by Seth Rollins who power-bombed Theory into Lashley's cell wall, sending him crashing into the metal framing. Lashley was eventually pulled out of the match due to "concussion protocols".

With Lashley out of the way, there was no one truly who stood a chance at stopping the beast - Lesnar once he escaped from the confines of his pod and he then quickly dismantled all other men in the match to become a world champion for the 10th time in his impressive career.

WWE

Elsewhere in the biggest match of the night between Champion Roman Reigns and Goldberg for the Universal title, Saudi Arabia acknowledged Roman Reigns a whole lot.

There were some faint boos for Goldberg during his ring introduction but things got started in no time.

Reigns took Goldberg to the outside and bounced him off the announce table several times even after Goldberg showed off a bit of power early.

The two went back and forth constantly countering each other's moves. Reigns hit a Superman punch later in the match and set up for a spear only to run into another spear from the challenger, Goldberg.

Goldberg eventually failed again to hit the follow-up jackhammer, instead he got locked in a guillotine choke by Reigns.

Goldberg tried to slam his way out of the hold but was eventually choked out, forcing the referee to stop the match, proclaiming the Tribal Chief as outright winner of the fight.

WWE

WWE

Other results from the Elimination Chamber include:

- Becky Lynch defeated Lita for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

WWE

Lynch will now fight Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship at Wrestlemania 38

- Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. and Alexa Bliss to win the WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber

WWE

- Ronda Rousey (With one hand tied behind her back) and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Charlotte

WWE

- Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss by Falls Count Anywhere