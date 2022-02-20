WWE

Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns victorious in Jeddah,set to face off at Wrestlemania 38

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns both won their respective bouts on Saturday night and are set to renew their epic rivalry at Wrestlemania 38 in a Champion vs Champion clash

Results from WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday in Jeddah
All through his illustrious career, Brock Lesnar had never fought in the Elimination Chamber until Saturday night on February 19.

The beast won the WWE Championship in Saturday's Elimination Chamber at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah - Saudi Arabia, while his eternal rival and tribal chief - Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal Championship over Goldberg, which ultimately has now set up yet another epic Champion vs. Champion match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in April later this year.

Lesnar shared the Chamber with fellow superstars: AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Riddle, Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley, who entered the match as champion, having defeated Lesnar at the Royal Rumble back in January.

But Lashley would never fully participate the match, being taken out by Seth Rollins who power-bombed Theory into Lashley's cell wall, sending him crashing into the metal framing. Lashley was eventually pulled out of the match due to "concussion protocols".

With Lashley out of the way, there was no one truly who stood a chance at stopping the beast - Lesnar once he escaped from the confines of his pod and he then quickly dismantled all other men in the match to become a world champion for the 10th time in his impressive career.

Brock Lesnar won his 10th World Championship at Elimination Chamber on Saturday
Elsewhere in the biggest match of the night between Champion Roman Reigns and Goldberg for the Universal title, Saudi Arabia acknowledged Roman Reigns a whole lot.

There were some faint boos for Goldberg during his ring introduction but things got started in no time.

Reigns took Goldberg to the outside and bounced him off the announce table several times even after Goldberg showed off a bit of power early.

The two went back and forth constantly countering each other's moves. Reigns hit a Superman punch later in the match and set up for a spear only to run into another spear from the challenger, Goldberg.

Goldberg eventually failed again to hit the follow-up jackhammer, instead he got locked in a guillotine choke by Reigns.

Goldberg tried to slam his way out of the hold but was eventually choked out, forcing the referee to stop the match, proclaiming the Tribal Chief as outright winner of the fight.

Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg to retain his Universal title
Brock Lesnar's match with Roman Reigns will now be a title vs. title match following Reigns retention of his universal championship by defeating Goldberg earlier in the show.

Brock Lesnar will fight Roma Reigns in a winner takes all at Wrestlemania 38
Other results from the Elimination Chamber include:

- Becky Lynch defeated Lita for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch retained her WWE Women's Championship
Lynch will now fight Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Championship at Wrestlemania 38

- Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. and Alexa Bliss to win the WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber

Bianca Belair won the WWE Women's Elimination Chamber
- Ronda Rousey (With one hand tied behind her back) and Naomi defeated Sonya Deville and Charlotte

Ronda Rousey fought with one hand tied to her back
- Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss by Falls Count Anywhere

- Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz by pinfall

