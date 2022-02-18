BETTING

'E dey enta ya eye? Close am! 5 basic tips to survive Virtual betting this weekend

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Tips to help you survive the temptations of the unforgiving virtual betting

How to survive Virtual betting this weekend
How to survive Virtual betting this weekend

If you ever thought, in any universe - that live betting was your mate, or maybe you just mistakenly assumed it was your mate, you can surely be forgiven but what you should know while holding on to that perception is that Virtual betting is not anybody's mate.

Recommended articles

That feeling of hastiness and urge for quick double-ups is always a sweet one when you're in the moment.

You can literally almost smell the winnings until it all ends in split-seconds.

However, we know of the heartbreaking stories people have told and keep telling courtesy of Virtual,..........trust me - similar to live betting, virtual isn't funny.

It's quite tricky and if care isn't taken, one could easily become bankrupt hours into playing because of the addictive sensation surrounding it.

The weekend is finally here and before you go jumping right into throwing away money carelessly, here are five tips to always have at the back of your mind when playing Virtual:

1 Know when to stop

Similar to live betting, we can't over-emphasize on this anymore than we already have in our past articles.

Virtual operates like a spirit and as mentioned earlier , it's very addictive. It's always best you have self-control over anything else if not the magnitude of wreck it could potentially cause your pockets could be catastrophic to say the least.

Know when to stop
Know when to stop Twitter

If you have played what you initially planned to spend and won a couple of bets. No matter how small, it is considered as profit.

Re-staking your profit in an overzealous quest is simply treading on dangerous grounds. Once you've made profit, it's best you meeuve once!

2 Stake What You Can Afford To Loose

I know most punters must have heard this line a thousand times but this time, it's especially directed to betting addicts.

Before you think about playing your next virtual on another day, it's advisable to work with a budget and not just pounce into the betting shop hoping for the best.

It is highly unpredictable - just like life is.

Stake what you can afford to loose
Stake what you can afford to loose Twitter

So the concept of this is pretty simple, you have to make sure that, the total amount of your stake for that day is equivalent to an amount that if you loose on a normal day or spend, it won't really affect your pockets.

For instance, if on a normal day, you can afford to spend 1000 naira and you are opportune to play virtual, have it at the back of your mind that your total tickets for that day must not exceed that 1000 naira, as it should be the maximum you spend that day - just in case you don't end up winning any tickets.

But if you do end up winning, then you should be sure to adjust your betting budget such that, even if you still loose, you will still end up leaving with your original stake rather than loosing all your profit and your stake at the same time.

Na double-wahala be that.

3 Say No to Dem Say Dem Say

Dem say, Dem say - who said? There is bound to be different personalities in betting shops so you really don't know who is who.

One has to be really careful of who says what, or suggests what option to play.

There are punters who just come to sit down and suggest options to play not for himself but for other customers staking.

Avoid ghost tacticians in betting shops
Avoid ghost tacticians in betting shops Twitter

And even though, on rare occasions it tends to eventually play out - It's certainly not that often, neither is it safe.

So it's best you stay away from such people and mind your business. At the end of the day, it's your money that's on the line here and not theirs so you should know you have much more to loose than the third-party.

4 Look Before You Leap

This is very important. There some type of people that immediately they set foot in the betting centers, they just jump right in.

They don't care about the stats, or simply put they don't want to know.

But they are them and you are you.

Look before you leap
Look before you leap Twitter

Like we said earlier, Mind your Business again. Go through the statistics readily available for you before you pick options.

Assumptions and wild guesses work one in a blue-moon. The bookmaker who display those stats know why they do so, it's to essentially serve as your guide so you have an idea on Team forms before picking your options.

It's simple logic really, don't be in a hurry to play - calm down and observe the teams as well as their form and the fixtures, also observe the sequences of results.

It really helps.

5 Don't Look Back For Any Reason

Upon making a decision to pack up shop for the day whether you've made profit or not - please do not for any reason, reconsider or look back.

Lock Up! as is the common term is what's best for you and your pockets.

Do no rethink or retrace your steps to stop laying and leave the shop. In fact, once you get to the door exit, run away if possible.

Lock up when you're done for the day
Lock up when you're done for the day Twitter

There is no guarantee whatsoever that you will gain if you try again or your fortunes will change so it would be wise to not look back and then just hold on to the balance in your pockets which you might find need later that day or in the future.

The saying 'Na who give up fuck up' does not apply in this case - it's not that you will give up entirely on virtual, but for that day? You should know when you've had enough.

You're not giving up but rather you're living to fight another day.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Results from WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday in Jeddah

    Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns victorious in Jeddah,set to face off at Wrestlemania 38

  • The NBA Slam Dunk contest did not live up to the hype

    Obi Toppin wins disappointing Dunk Contest

  • The best from the NBA All-Star weekend

    Karl-Anthony Towns wins 3-Point Contest, Team Cavs victorious in take Skills Challenge

Recommended articles

Oshoala missing as Super Falcons jet out to Abidjan for 2nd leg against Ivory Coast

Oshoala missing as Super Falcons jet out to Abidjan for 2nd leg against Ivory Coast

Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns victorious in Jeddah,set to face off at Wrestlemania 38

Elimination Chamber: Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns victorious in Jeddah,set to face off at Wrestlemania 38

Obi Toppin wins disappointing Dunk Contest

Obi Toppin wins disappointing Dunk Contest

Karl-Anthony Towns wins 3-Point Contest, Team Cavs victorious in take Skills Challenge

Karl-Anthony Towns wins 3-Point Contest, Team Cavs victorious in take Skills Challenge

Moses Simon stars as Nantes shock PSG to go 5th

Moses Simon stars as Nantes shock PSG to go 5th

Football's most Iconic Poet? 10 Epic commentary quotes from Peter Drury during Man City vs Tottenham

Football's most Iconic Poet? 10 Epic commentary quotes from Peter Drury during Man City vs Tottenham

Trending

Nigeria's Israel Adesanya walks out to DJ Khaled ft Buju Banton against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271

Adesanya went for an American song at UFC 271

Barcelona goal poacher Asisat Oshoala leads 24 Super Falcons to camp for AWCON qualifier against Ivory Coast

The Super Falcons are ready for battle against Ivory Coast

UFC 271: Israel Adesanya defeats 'aggressive' Robert Whittaker for the 2nd time

Adesanya

'I always root for my people'- Adesanya backs Anthony Joshua to defeat Usyk in rematch

Joshua has the backing of Adesanya

'King of Judges decision' - fans are unhappy with Israel Adesanya's performance at UFC 271

Adesanya was vulnerable against Whittaker

'I want that shot'- Former heavyweight wants to fight Adesanya

The undefeated Killa Gorilla will likely fight Adesanya in June

From Having Sex 12 times a day to telenovela-esque scandals - Behind Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara's Fierce Love

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara's crazy fairytale of love

Gorgeous Serena and Venus Williams grace the cover of March's issue of Harper Bazaar

Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams are cover of March's edition of Harper Bazaar