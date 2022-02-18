'E dey enta ya eye? Close am! 5 basic tips to survive Virtual betting this weekend

That feeling of hastiness and urge for quick double-ups is always a sweet one when you're in the moment.

You can literally almost smell the winnings until it all ends in split-seconds.

However, we know of the heartbreaking stories people have told and keep telling courtesy of Virtual,..........trust me - similar to live betting, virtual isn't funny.

It's quite tricky and if care isn't taken, one could easily become bankrupt hours into playing because of the addictive sensation surrounding it.

The weekend is finally here and before you go jumping right into throwing away money carelessly, here are five tips to always have at the back of your mind when playing Virtual:

1 Know when to stop

Similar to live betting, we can't over-emphasize on this anymore than we already have in our past articles.

Virtual operates like a spirit and as mentioned earlier , it's very addictive. It's always best you have self-control over anything else if not the magnitude of wreck it could potentially cause your pockets could be catastrophic to say the least.

If you have played what you initially planned to spend and won a couple of bets. No matter how small, it is considered as profit.

Re-staking your profit in an overzealous quest is simply treading on dangerous grounds. Once you've made profit, it's best you meeuve once!

2 Stake What You Can Afford To Loose

I know most punters must have heard this line a thousand times but this time, it's especially directed to betting addicts.

Before you think about playing your next virtual on another day, it's advisable to work with a budget and not just pounce into the betting shop hoping for the best.

It is highly unpredictable - just like life is.

So the concept of this is pretty simple, you have to make sure that, the total amount of your stake for that day is equivalent to an amount that if you loose on a normal day or spend, it won't really affect your pockets.

For instance, if on a normal day, you can afford to spend 1000 naira and you are opportune to play virtual, have it at the back of your mind that your total tickets for that day must not exceed that 1000 naira, as it should be the maximum you spend that day - just in case you don't end up winning any tickets.

But if you do end up winning, then you should be sure to adjust your betting budget such that, even if you still loose, you will still end up leaving with your original stake rather than loosing all your profit and your stake at the same time.

Na double-wahala be that.

3 Say No to Dem Say Dem Say

Dem say, Dem say - who said? There is bound to be different personalities in betting shops so you really don't know who is who.

One has to be really careful of who says what, or suggests what option to play.

There are punters who just come to sit down and suggest options to play not for himself but for other customers staking.

And even though, on rare occasions it tends to eventually play out - It's certainly not that often, neither is it safe.

So it's best you stay away from such people and mind your business. At the end of the day, it's your money that's on the line here and not theirs so you should know you have much more to loose than the third-party.

4 Look Before You Leap

This is very important. There some type of people that immediately they set foot in the betting centers, they just jump right in.

They don't care about the stats, or simply put they don't want to know.

But they are them and you are you.

Like we said earlier, Mind your Business again. Go through the statistics readily available for you before you pick options.

Assumptions and wild guesses work one in a blue-moon. The bookmaker who display those stats know why they do so, it's to essentially serve as your guide so you have an idea on Team forms before picking your options.

It's simple logic really, don't be in a hurry to play - calm down and observe the teams as well as their form and the fixtures, also observe the sequences of results.

It really helps.

5 Don't Look Back For Any Reason

Upon making a decision to pack up shop for the day whether you've made profit or not - please do not for any reason, reconsider or look back.

Lock Up! as is the common term is what's best for you and your pockets.

Do no rethink or retrace your steps to stop laying and leave the shop. In fact, once you get to the door exit, run away if possible.

There is no guarantee whatsoever that you will gain if you try again or your fortunes will change so it would be wise to not look back and then just hold on to the balance in your pockets which you might find need later that day or in the future.

The saying 'Na who give up fuck up' does not apply in this case - it's not that you will give up entirely on virtual, but for that day? You should know when you've had enough.