Djokovic cleared to defend title in Melbourne amid vaccine controversy

Yesterday, it was revealed that the defending champion has been granted a Medical exemption to participate in the competition which kicks off on the 17th of January.

The 20-time grand slam winner posted this image on his Instagram with the caption,

“Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment, and may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet. ❤️🙏🏼 I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break, and today I’m heading down under with exemption permission. Let’s go 2022 !! 💪🏼”

Following the outcry, Tennis Australia has defended the exemption. The organisers have said that Djokovic’s application was anonymously evaluated by a panel of medical experts. The tournament guidelines released in December clearly stated amongst other things, that an exemption could be granted - “If the vaccine is a risk to themselves or others during the vaccination process.”

The defending champion has been very vocal concerning the vaccine and has not shied away from expressing his concerns about it.

There have been cries of foul play as some have said Djokovic does not have a valid reason to be exempt from getting his vaccine shot.

A notable critic of Tennis Australia’s exemption is Scott Morrison, the Australian PM. On Wednesday, he said Djokovic will be "on the next plane home if he is unable to prove his vaccine exemption.

With some of the strictest Covid restrictions anywhere in the world, Australia has tried to stay ahead of the curve since the beginning of the pandemic.

Even before the emergence of the new Omicron variant, some parts of the country did not emerge from lockdown until October last year. With restrictions only lifted as the vaccination rates in some parts reached as high as 70%.

With Rafael Nadal having just recovered from Covid as well, many have been left wondering how vaccinated players would react to having to share a dressing room with unvaccinated counterparts.