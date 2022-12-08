ADVERTISEMENT

Despite challenge, Nigeria's Mati Taiwo starts World Youth Championship with victory

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Nigeria Table Tennis Federation Pulled out of the World Youth Championship due to lack of funds

empty
empty

Nigeria's Table tennis young star, Mati Taiwo has started his journey at the international table tennis world Youth championship in Tunisia with a victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Taiwo Mati in action during ITTF Africa open
Taiwo Mati in action during ITTF Africa open AFP

The African Youth U19 boys' Champion began his singles journey with an upset against 5th seed Nicholas Lum of Australia in the round of 32.

Mati came from behind to beat Nicholas 4-2 (7-11, 11-5,12-10, 11-6, 3-11, 11-8) in a tensed game in Tunis.

Taiwo's result
Taiwo's result AFP

He will face China's Lin Shidong in the round of 16 on Friday.

Mati is a lone ranger being the only Nigerian representative in Tunisia after the country pulled out of the championship because of funds.

The African Youth Champion told Pulse Sports Nigeria that he is in Tunisia to give his best and hope for good result.

West African champion Mati Taiwo and 2022 Africa senior cup winner
West African champion Mati Taiwo and 2022 Africa senior cup winner AFP

Mati is currently ranked 101 in the current ITTF rankings and ranked Africa U17 number one which he is denied getting more ranking points after the championship.

Recall that, Nigeria missed out on the 2022 ITTF World Championships in Chengdu, China in September for same reason.

NTTF president, Ishaku Tikon, said letters were submitted to the ministry for the tournament but all efforts proved abortive.

NTTF president, Ishaku Tikon
NTTF president, Ishaku Tikon AFP

He said, “I knew what these boys went through before qualifying for this tournament and for two months we had written to the ministry about the trip, but we did not get any result from all the visits as the excuse was that there were no funds.

“I am not happy that our young players will not be competing with their counterparts at the biggest youth gathering in Tunis. But this is where we find ourselves and it prompted us to withdraw the boys' team in order to avoid possible sanctions from the world table tennis ruling body.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • empty

    Oyo state set new national sports festival record

  • empty

    Despite challenge, Nigeria's Mati Taiwo starts World Youth Championship with victory

  • Tima Godbless on course for a sprints double at the National Sports Festival

    New speedster emerges in the 200m as Tima Godbless guns for sprints double in Asaba

Recommended articles

Despite challenge, Nigeria's Mati Taiwo starts World Youth Championship with victory

Despite challenge, Nigeria's Mati Taiwo starts World Youth Championship with victory

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja sure odds and tips for Morocco vs Portugal

Teenage football star wins Leadership Award as City Sports glamourises Nigerian grassroots sports

Teenage football star wins Leadership Award as City Sports glamourises Nigerian grassroots sports

Oyo state set new national sports festival record

Oyo state set new national sports festival record

Qatar 2022: Cashout with this betting tips for Netherland vs Argentina

Qatar 2022: Cashout with this betting tips for Netherland vs Argentina

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre promises a quick return from Injury.

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre promises a quick return from Injury.

Qatar 2022: 2 Bet9ja betting tips with Correct score for Croatia vs Brazil

Qatar 2022: 2 Bet9ja betting tips with Correct score for Croatia vs Brazil

3 reasons why you should bet on Morocco to qualify for the semi finals

3 reasons why you should bet on Morocco to qualify for the semi finals

Quarter-final preview: It's time to dance, but who will between Croatia and Brazil?

Quarter-final preview: It's time to dance, but who will between Croatia and Brazil?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

sports minister, Sunday Dare with spectators in Asaba.

Battle for medals start in Delta as actions resume fully at the National Sports Festival

Boxers in action at the ongoing National sports festival

Tragedy as Boxer dies after knockout punch at the National Sports festival

empty

National Sports Festival: Medals rush on day two as Delta wins gold in table tennis

Alex Iwobi and Anthony Joshua show off style at the 2022 MOBO Awards

Alex Iwobi and Anthony Joshua show off style at the 2022 MOBO Awards