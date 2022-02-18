NFL

Denver Broncos poach Nigerian defensive coach from Super Bowl winners



Niyi Iyanda


The Denver Broncos announced new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Thursday.

NFL outfit the Denver Broncos have announced the hiring of new coaches. One of such coaches is the defensive tactician that is Ejiro Evero.

Evero joins the Broncos fresh from Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams.

Evero helped orchestrate the defense of one of the league's best defenses as the Rams allowed the second fewest passing touchdowns while recording the third most interceptions en route to a Super Bowl LVI title.

Stan Kroenke (R) receiving the Vice Lombardi trophy after the LA Rams Super Bowl triumph
Stan Kroenke (R) receiving the Vice Lombardi trophy after the LA Rams Super Bowl triumph IMAGO / Icon SMI

According to his Los Angeles Rams, Evero was known to break down game film and analyze offensive tendencies.

With 17 years of coaching experience, including 14 seasons in the NFL Evero has spent the past five seasons , serving as secondary coach and also a safeties coach.

In 2016, Evero was a part of a Green Bay team that finished the year on a six-game winning streak, earning them a playoff in the NFC Wild Card game.

It marked the team’s longest winning streak to end the season since a nine-game streak in 1941. Defensively, Evero helped contribute to the team’s top-10 league rankings in interceptions, sacks and rush defense.

Evero coaching the Rams
Evero coaching the Rams USA Today/ Kirby lee

The Broncos announced the signing of two other coaches . Dwayne Stukes joins as special teams coach and Marcus Dixon as defensive line coach completing the coordinator positions under new head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

