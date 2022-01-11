Death Match: Ultimate Afrobeats XI - Women's Team

Believe it or not, the female superstars in the Nigerian music Industry are performing reasonably well at their own pace.

Maybe there's a tendency of spotlight shift inn the Afro Space, most times on the male superstars - but that's reasonably understandable based on digital streaming figures, numbers and market appeal at the time.

The saturation of the music market is also another factor because as you might have known, 'Sound'' tends to shift from time to time.

What anyone would be unwise to do however, is discredit or ignore the female superstars who have broken boundaries in Afrobeats and the one's who also however, continue to still break through with stunning melodies sprinkled with chunks and slices of glam on the local and International stage.

Similar to the men's team, the women's team could just as easily conquer any team on the continent but it's not likely that it would be as easy as it would be for the men.

We can't also guarantee you there won't be shockers here either, so brace yourselves as we reveal our Ultimate Women's Afrobeats XI:

GK - Asa

Instagram

She might have one of the most if.... not the most distinct musical styles in Afrobeats history but Asa is an Icon in the Nigerian Music Industry generally.

Bukola Elemide popularly known as "Asa" is unarguably on the greatest female musicians in Nigeria.

The 39 year old's singing, composing and songwriting prowess places her as one of the most exposed Nigerian artistes of all time winning awards and crossing continental divides with her sound.

No one on this list quite comes close to her experience in music and as such every reason why she would start in goal for us.

LB - Niniola

ece-auto-gen

Niniola Apata is the queen of Afro-house at least in Nigeria - a genre which she has gained mastery of so much, it's taken her places and broken grounds continentally for her.

Effortless is what Nini makes it look like when she releases dancehall smash hits consistently accompanied by her impressive vocals.

What Niniola brings to the team is her incredible specialty in her sound. One unique factor that would aid the team in addition to its wealth of talent is "specialization" - knowing that this is what you can do, and doing it so well.

Not many female music superstars in Africa can compete with Niniola in the dancehall category. Read it again.

CB - Waje

Pulse Nigeria

Waje is a veteran singer, songwriter and unarguably pone of the greatest songstresses in the last 15 years.

Her vocal dexterity is ridiculously amazing so much so one can't just begin to bring her up in "Verzuz" conversations unless.....you absolutely have to.

Her experience is essentially vital for this team as she has been the Industry for years and sealed her legacy as one of the most iconic females in African music especially after all she's done for R&B in Nigeria.

This team should look assured having her lead in the central defense.

CB - Omawumi

ece-auto-gen

Similar to Waje, Omawumi Megbele is a name that opposing teams should probably panic at the mention of her name.

The 39 year old is an other veteran musician who has attained success as well over the years and is always in the Greatest female musicians in Nigeria of all time category from songwriting to singing.

Rightly so, Omawumi's experience places her among the most influential female artistes of her generation- not just because of her ridiculous pitch but from the messages her song give.

In other words, it would be a terrible crime if she's not in this team moreso in a center back partnership with Waje similar to the iconic Italian football duo of "Bonucci and Chiellini".

RB - Teni

Pulse Nigeria

The Apata family is blessed with musical talents and its no wonder why the Nigerian music industry was blessed with yet another songstress in Teni The Entertainer.

The 29 year old Teniola, is the younger sister of Niniola and its safe to say their musical styles are similar but different. Relax...i'll explain.

Teni's primary singing style mainly consists of a free spirited mix of Fuji and Afro pop but she's versatile and could just as easily fuse genres as she likes and do justice to other songs that aren't primarily her style including dancehall which her elder sister-Nini is a master of.

Teni's ballad's are widely accepted because they are 100% relatable on the grounds of every Nigeria and it's no surprise how she broke through the music industry.

Teni's talent is undeniably huge and her singing and songwriting versatility is an added advantage for this team, no doubt.

LM - Simi

Pulse Nigeria

Simisola Bolatito Kosoko popularly known as "Simi" is a household name in the Afro space because of her unique "vocal style".

She is widely regarded as the "Queen Of Alternative" in Nigeria - a title that is a testament to her multi-award winning career.

Most people might not know this but apart from being a prolific singer and songwriter, she's also a certified sound engineer, mixing and mastering her husband- Adekunle Gold's 2016 album "GOLD".

Simi's vocals are uniquely appealing and a recipe for a fusion of afro r&b, soul and folk ballads making her one of the most talented female African artistes of her generation.

Her figures of over 600,000 monthly listeners on Spotify is not a joke and her versatility is an added weapon for this team.

RM - Seyi Shay

Pulse Nigeria

Seyi Shay is one of the female artistes in Nigeria you cannot possibly predict in terms of her potentials.

The 36 year old is one of the greatest singers and songwriters on the continent.

It would probably sound as "taboo" if you call her under-rated but not entirely false in actual sense.

Seyi Shay has been a key figure in the 2010's and has gone far and wide working with some big names in global music.

And even the official anthem of "Past Glory" is sang multiple times, this team needs her immense talent and her amazing vocals are very much needed for the team if they are to go all out as is her versatility.

CM - Yemi Alade

Pulse Nigeria

You cannot possibly hold a conversation about the greatest female African artistes in Afrobeats without the mention of ''Yemi Alade''.

It's best you just end the thought of the conversation before it even begins.

"Mama Africa" might have been self-proclaimed title by the superstar songstress herself directly or indirectly but that name is in complete resonance with her career.

Aside awards, what Yemi has done in African music is incredible, especially coming from her humble beginnings.

The 32 year old has broken boundaries on the continent with her diverse sound, travelling to the farthest corners of Africa and establishing her dominance as the only Nigerian female artiste who sings more often in both English and French; two of the most largely spoken languages on the continent ultimately resulting in her over 900,000 monthly Spotify listeners.

Yemi Alade understands the "African music" market generally, perhaps even more than the other female superstars on this list.

She brings dynamism, versatility, experience as well as incredible songwriting and singing to the team's central midfield alongside her pair.

CM- Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage Billboard

Widely regarded as the Number one female artiste on the African continent and the greatest living female Nigerian artiste - Tiwa Savage is a multi award winner and one of the most succesful females in African music.

Tiwa's immense exposure and versatility enabled her contribute to pushing Afrobeats to where it is.

Infact there is technically no team without Tiwa Savage who boasts over a million Spotify listeners, thanks to her sound and artistry.

Tiwa is more than just a super singer, she's an energetic performer and could no doubt be tasked with the responsibility of Captaining this star-studded line up.

A midfield pairing of her and Yemi Alade would be so epic, literally no other musical duo in Africa could even come close.

ST - Ayra Starr

Fast-rising star Ayra Starr Pulse Live Kenya

The future of Afrobeats is secured with artistes like Mavin superstar - Ayra Starr around.

Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe popularly known as Ayra Starr might refer to herself as a "celestial being" but it is infact synonymous with her sound.

Ayra's soothing vocals and songwriting prowess is ridiculous even for the 19 year old superstar.

Under the tutelage of music mogul and record label boss - Don Jazzy, Ayra Starr has established herself both locally and international with her successful chart history courtesy of her hit jams - consisting of a blend of rhythmic R&b and Afro pop and even tends to lean on trap as well.

Her versatile potentials are overwhelmingly amazing and with the world watching, she can be a real force to reckon with in the future, something the next generation should be excited about really.

Ayra Starr would most likely be unleashed in our attack as the first of the two dangerous striking firepower this team has to offer.

ST - Tems

Pulse Nigeria

The second firepower would be this amazing gem.

Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems is at the moment the leading Afrobeats female superstar to be handed over the mantle of dominance in the Afro Space when the older superstars decide to retire.

Tems looks poised for even greater things after her Billboard breakthrough and incredible achievements on the global stage, accompanying the Afrobeats great -Wizkid on the road to greatness as well.

Tems' unique sound is unlike the regular groove that's popular in the Afro Space and that just goes to show how special she is.

A national treasure as some would call the 26 year old, not entirely exagerration..... I mean, going from what she's doing at the moment with her sound.