Daniil Medvedev set to face Rafael Nadal in Epic Australian Open final

David Ben
Daniil Medvedev won a dicey Australian Open semi-final against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday

It's Nadal vs Medvedev for the Australian Open 2022 Final
It's Nadal vs Medvedev for the Australian Open 2022 Final

The current World Number two Daniil Medvedev saw out Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas who is currently ranked fourth on the ATP rankings 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach his only second consecutive Australian Open final.

Stefanos Tsitsipas lost to Medvedev in the semis of the Australian Open
Spain's Rafael Nadal had already earlier edged past Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini to cruise to his sixth Australian Open final on Friday.

Medvedev was in a somewhat fiery mood all game and had already been issued a coded warning after raging at the chair umpire during his clash with fourth seed Tsitsipas, whose father Apostolos was also given a warning for coaching from the player's box before unintentionally helping to cause his son's collapse.

If Medvedev wins this Sunday at the Australian Open finals, It would mean he has now won back-to-back major titles after upsetting Djokovic in last year's US Open final.

Daniil Medvedev was the man who stopped World Number One- Novak Djokovic from completing a calendar Grand Slam of titles and will now look to derail Nadal's glorious chance at making men's tennis history.

"I'm going to play against one of the greatest and someone going for the 21st Slam.

I'm ready, I know that Rafa is a very strong player and I need to show my best to try and win this match." Medvedev said.

Rafael Nadal saw off Matteo Berrettini to reach his sixth Australian Open final
The 35-year-old Rafael Nadal is currently level on 20 majors with his golden era rivals Novak Djokovic, who was deported on the eve of the tournament, and Roger Federer, who is absent with injury.

It allows the Spanish great to go clear at the top in Sunday's final and add to his 2009 Melbourne title in his sixth Australian Open final.

David Ben David Ben

