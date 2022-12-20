Cristiano Ronaldo's sister ignores Messi, hails Mbappe as Argentina beat France to win World Cup

The World Cup final between Argentina and France provided excitement with a total of six goals at the game ended 3-3 after 90 minutes and extra time.

Argentina emerged victorious 4-2 in the penalty shoot as Kingsley Comana and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed for France.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister on the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench for Portugal as they were knocked out by the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Aveiro was critical of the decision of Head Coach Fernando Santos to use her brother as a substitute in a crucial match.

Following the conclusion of the final between France and Argentina, she took to social media to share her thoughts.

In the post on her official Instagram Stories, Aveiro described the World Cup in Qatar as the worst ever.

She also had high praise for France forward Kylian Mbappe who scored three goals in the final and finished as the tournament's top scorer.

She however ignored his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi a rival of Ronaldo who led Argentina to victory.

She said, "The worst World Cup of all time... that thankfully gave us a great final. What a match. Congratulations to Argentina."

"This guy is surreal. What a bright future you have in store. Incredible".