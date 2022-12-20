ADVERTISEMENT

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister ignores Messi, hails Mbappe as Argentina beat France to win World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro has issued her verdict on the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

The World Cup final between Argentina and France provided excitement with a total of six goals at the game ended 3-3 after 90 minutes and extra time.

Argentina emerged victorious 4-2 in the penalty shoot as Kingsley Comana and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed for France.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench for Portugal as they were knocked out by the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Aviero high praise for France forward Kylian Mbappe who scored three goals in the final and finished as the tournament's top scorer. AFP

Aveiro was critical of the decision of Head Coach Fernando Santos to use her brother as a substitute in a crucial match.

Following the conclusion of the final between France and Argentina, she took to social media to share her thoughts.

In the post on her official Instagram Stories, Aveiro described the World Cup in Qatar as the worst ever.

She also had high praise for France forward Kylian Mbappe who scored three goals in the final and finished as the tournament's top scorer.

She however ignored his Paris Saint-Germain teammate Lionel Messi a rival of Ronaldo who led Argentina to victory.

A dejected Mbappe walks past the World Cup title.
A dejected Mbappe walks past the World Cup title. AFP

She said, "The worst World Cup of all time... that thankfully gave us a great final. What a match. Congratulations to Argentina."

"This guy is surreal. What a bright future you have in store. Incredible".

Ronaldo has reiterated his commitment to the Portuguese national team as his sister tipped him for a return to the World Cup at the age of 41.

