Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo missing from the Richest Sports Athletes in 2022 as Messi finishes 6th

No matter how you want to put it, someone always has to have the most.

As 2022 kicks off, you should certainly be ready for some shockers as we reveal the top 20 richest sports athletes on the planet for this year as per WealthyGorilla.

Have a look at the list below:

20 Shaquille O’Neal - Former Basketball Player

Net Worth: $400 million

19 Phil Mickelson - Golfer

Net worth: $400 million

18 Jack Nicklaus - Former Golfer

Net worth: $400 million

17 Greg Norman - Former Golfer/Entrepreneur

Net worth: $400 million

16 Roger Federer - Tennis Player

Net worth: $450 million

15 Floyd Mayweather Jr - Former Pro Boxer

Net worth: $450 million

14 David Beckham - Former Footballer/Entrepreneur

Net worth: $450 million

13 LeBron James - Basketball Player

Net worth: $500 million

12 Cristiano Ronaldo - Football Player

Net worth: $500 million

11 Roger Staubach - Former NFL Player

Net worth: $600 million

10 Michael Schumacher - Formula 1 Legend

Net worth: $600 million

9 Magic Johnson - Basketball Legend/Sports Administrator

Net worth: $600 million

8 Junior Bridgeman - Entrepreneur/Retired Basketball Player

Net worth: $600 million

7 Eddie Jordan - Formula 1 Mogul/Entrepreneur

Net worth: $600 million

6 Lionel Messi - Football Player

Net worth: $600 million

5 Tiger Woods - Golfer

Net worth: $800 million

4 Anna Kasprzak - Horse Racer/Entrepreneur

Net worth: $1 billion

3 Ion Tiriac - Former Tennis & Hockey Player/Sports Administrator

Net worth: $1.2 billion

2 Vince McMahon - WWE Mogul

Net worth: $1.6 million

1 Michael Jordan - Basketball Legend

Net worth: $2.2 billion

So there you have it guys, the top 20 Sports rich-list according to WealthyGorilla.

What an incredible rich list this is.

Trust me when I say I would understand if you consider changing that your career now to become a sports athlete and even if premium tears are what your bank accounts can console you with now.