Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo missing from the Richest Sports Athletes in 2022 as Messi finishes 6th

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

The top 20 richest sports athletes in the world in 2022 have been revealed.

The richest sports athletes of 2022
The richest sports athletes of 2022

From Football to Formula 1, Boxing and Tennis as well as Golf, Baseball, and Pro Wrestling, there are indeed walking moneybags gracing the very surface of this earth, and even though these rich athletes generally dominate the sporting world with their bank accounts and could as well have us singing "God when", Money pass Money.

Recommended articles

No matter how you want to put it, someone always has to have the most.

As 2022 kicks off, you should certainly be ready for some shockers as we reveal the top 20 richest sports athletes on the planet for this year as per WealthyGorilla.

Have a look at the list below:

20 Shaquille O’Neal - Former Basketball Player

Shaquille-ONeal via Getty
Shaquille-ONeal via Getty Getty Images; Getty Images

Net Worth: $400 million

19 Phil Mickelson - Golfer

American Golfer Phil Mickelson
American Golfer Phil Mickelson Google

Net worth: $400 million

18 Jack Nicklaus - Former Golfer

Retired American Golfer Jack Nicklaus
Retired American Golfer Jack Nicklaus Google

Net worth: $400 million

17 Greg Norman - Former Golfer/Entrepreneur

Former Australian Golfer Greg Norman
Former Australian Golfer Greg Norman Google

Net worth: $400 million

16 Roger Federer - Tennis Player

Swiss Tennis Legend Roger Federer
Swiss Tennis Legend Roger Federer AFP

Net worth: $450 million

15 Floyd Mayweather Jr - Former Pro Boxer

Former WBO Heavyweight Champion Floyd Mayweather Jr
Former WBO Heavyweight Champion Floyd Mayweather Jr Getty/Allen Berezovsky

Net worth: $450 million

14 David Beckham - Former Footballer/Entrepreneur

English Football Icon David Beckham
English Football Icon David Beckham BusinessInsider USA Images

Net worth: $450 million

13 LeBron James - Basketball Player

LA Lakers Star Lebron James
LA Lakers Star Lebron James ece-auto-gen

Net worth: $500 million

12 Cristiano Ronaldo - Football Player

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo AFP

Net worth: $500 million

11 Roger Staubach - Former NFL Player

Retired American NFL Player Roger Staubach
Retired American NFL Player Roger Staubach Google

Net worth: $600 million

10 Michael Schumacher - Formula 1 Legend

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher ece-auto-gen

Net worth: $600 million

9 Magic Johnson - Basketball Legend/Sports Administrator

American Basketball Legend Magic Johnson
American Basketball Legend Magic Johnson Google

Net worth: $600 million

8 Junior Bridgeman - Entrepreneur/Retired Basketball Player

Former American Basketball Player Junior Bridgeman
Former American Basketball Player Junior Bridgeman Google

Net worth: $600 million

7 Eddie Jordan - Formula 1 Mogul/Entrepreneur

Irish Formula 1 Mogul Eddie Jordan
Irish Formula 1 Mogul Eddie Jordan Google

Net worth: $600 million

6 Lionel Messi - Football Player

PSG Star Lionel Messi
PSG Star Lionel Messi AFP

Net worth: $600 million

5 Tiger Woods - Golfer

Lynne Sladky/AP

Net worth: $800 million

4 Anna Kasprzak - Horse Racer/Entrepreneur

Anna Kasprzak
Anna Kasprzak Forbes

Net worth: $1 billion

3 Ion Tiriac - Former Tennis & Hockey Player/Sports Administrator

Former Romanian Tennis and Hockey Player Ion Tiriac
Former Romanian Tennis and Hockey Player Ion Tiriac Google

Net worth: $1.2 billion

2 Vince McMahon - WWE Mogul

Vincent McMahone
Vincent McMahone Google

Net worth: $1.6 million

1 Michael Jordan - Basketball Legend

NBA Legend Michael Jordan is the world's richest athlete in 2022
NBA Legend Michael Jordan is the world's richest athlete in 2022 AFP

Net worth: $2.2 billion

So there you have it guys, the top 20 Sports rich-list according to WealthyGorilla.

What an incredible rich list this is.

Trust me when I say I would understand if you consider changing that your career now to become a sports athlete and even if premium tears are what your bank accounts can console you with now.

We can always try to be inspired by these successful athletes who were determined, dedicated, patient, and hardworking, and above we should try and remind ourselves of that which we have at least.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

Recommended articles

Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo missing from the Richest Sports Athletes in 2022 as Messi finishes 6th

Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo missing from the Richest Sports Athletes in 2022 as Messi finishes 6th

5 players who could be playing their last AFCON in Cameroon

5 players who could be playing their last AFCON in Cameroon

Nagelsmann 'assumes' Covid-hit Bayern can host Gladbach

Nagelsmann 'assumes' Covid-hit Bayern can host Gladbach

Man City boss Guardiola and Burnley's Dyche test positive for Covid

Man City boss Guardiola and Burnley's Dyche test positive for Covid

AFCON 2021: Ghana – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Ghana – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Richard Arnold to replace Ed Woodward as Man Utd chief

Richard Arnold to replace Ed Woodward as Man Utd chief

Trending

Afrobeats Match Up: What would Shatta Wale and Burna Boy's FIFA 22 Cards look like?

Shatta Wale (Left) and Burna Boy threw shots at each other recently on social media

Pulse Picks: Best dressed female athletes of 2021

Peep the stylish outfits rocked by popular female athletes in 2021

Pulse Picks: Best dressed male athletes of 2021

Check out the best outfits rocked by male sports athletes of 2021

Who said what? Top 10 Sports social media reactions in 2021

2021 was epic year in the sporting world