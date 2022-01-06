From Football to Formula 1, Boxing and Tennis as well as Golf, Baseball, and Pro Wrestling, there are indeed walking moneybags gracing the very surface of this earth, and even though these rich athletes generally dominate the sporting world with their bank accounts and could as well have us singing "God when", Money pass Money.
Revealed: Cristiano Ronaldo missing from the Richest Sports Athletes in 2022 as Messi finishes 6th
The top 20 richest sports athletes in the world in 2022 have been revealed.
No matter how you want to put it, someone always has to have the most.
As 2022 kicks off, you should certainly be ready for some shockers as we reveal the top 20 richest sports athletes on the planet for this year as per WealthyGorilla.
Have a look at the list below:
20 Shaquille O’Neal - Former Basketball Player
Net Worth: $400 million
19 Phil Mickelson - Golfer
Net worth: $400 million
18 Jack Nicklaus - Former Golfer
Net worth: $400 million
17 Greg Norman - Former Golfer/Entrepreneur
Net worth: $400 million
16 Roger Federer - Tennis Player
Net worth: $450 million
15 Floyd Mayweather Jr - Former Pro Boxer
Net worth: $450 million
14 David Beckham - Former Footballer/Entrepreneur
Net worth: $450 million
13 LeBron James - Basketball Player
Net worth: $500 million
12 Cristiano Ronaldo - Football Player
Net worth: $500 million
11 Roger Staubach - Former NFL Player
Net worth: $600 million
10 Michael Schumacher - Formula 1 Legend
Net worth: $600 million
9 Magic Johnson - Basketball Legend/Sports Administrator
Net worth: $600 million
8 Junior Bridgeman - Entrepreneur/Retired Basketball Player
Net worth: $600 million
7 Eddie Jordan - Formula 1 Mogul/Entrepreneur
Net worth: $600 million
6 Lionel Messi - Football Player
Net worth: $600 million
5 Tiger Woods - Golfer
Net worth: $800 million
4 Anna Kasprzak - Horse Racer/Entrepreneur
Net worth: $1 billion
3 Ion Tiriac - Former Tennis & Hockey Player/Sports Administrator
Net worth: $1.2 billion
2 Vince McMahon - WWE Mogul
Net worth: $1.6 million
1 Michael Jordan - Basketball Legend
Net worth: $2.2 billion
So there you have it guys, the top 20 Sports rich-list according to WealthyGorilla.
What an incredible rich list this is.
Trust me when I say I would understand if you consider changing that your career now to become a sports athlete and even if premium tears are what your bank accounts can console you with now.
We can always try to be inspired by these successful athletes who were determined, dedicated, patient, and hardworking, and above we should try and remind ourselves of that which we have at least.