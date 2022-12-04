Cricket: Nigeria win three out of three in world cup qualifier, record highest T20i score

Nigeria records three wins in three games at the ongoing world cup qualifier in Rwanda.

Nigeria Cricket team at the ongoing world cup qualifier

The Yellow Greens of Nigeria has won three out of three games at the ongoing ICC T-20 World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier in Rwanda.

Nigeria Cricket team at the ongoing world cup qualifier

The tournament started on the 28th of November and will end on the 8th of December.

Nigeria was drawn in group B alongside Tanzania, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Eswatini, The Gambia and Cameroon.

Nigeria player at the ongoing world cup qualifier

Nigeria first game was against Mozambique, and they defeated the Mozambicans by eight wickets, after making 87 runs in 13.5 overs and dropping two wickets in the process, while Mozambique recorded 86 runs in 20 overs and dropped eight wickets.

In the Second game, Nigeria defeated Sierra Leone before making it three out of three against Eswatini.

It is a big win for Nigeria as they beat Eswatini by 118 runs

team Nigeria

Nigeria Achieved highest ever T20i score and Highest ever individual T20i score by Ashmit Sreesanth in the game.

Nigeria Will still play Tanzania, Ghana, Gambia and Cameroon in the qualifiers.

Top two teams schedule to progress for the next phase of the qualification.

Head Coach, Steve Tikolo

This tournament is the first for the new Head Coach and High-Performance Manager of the Federation, Steve Tikolo.

