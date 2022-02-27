Could PSG's Superstar Neymar actually fit DC's The Batman role ?

The Dark Knight is one of the oldest fictional superheroes in comic book history with a reputation so legendary, iconic couldn't qualify it.

Majority of last week saw PSG and Brazil superstar steal the headlines and mop up social media after the 30-year-old attacker was spotted at an exclusive Premiere of DC's The Batman movie directed by Matt Reeves in Paris.

Instagram

The 30-year-old Brazilian posted photos of himself alongside star actors Robert Pattinson who plays the Dark Knight and Zoe Kravitz who plays the Catwoman.

Neymar / Instagram

Neymar's apparent love for the Batman didn't just stop at his exclusive invite to the Premiere event, he's also partnered with popular sportswear Brand PUMA football for which he is their global ambassador to release a teaser of Batman x Puma soccer boots collection.

PumaFootball/Instagram

Now that we know for sure that Neymar is one of The Batman's biggest fans in the fictional superhero comics, could the PSG star actually fit the Dark Knight's iconic role and wear his mantle if he crossed divides?

YouTube

We also know Neymar is no pro-actor but has made cameos in Hollywood movies like XXX- The Return of Xander Cage in 2017, but how about we review his football personality in line with that of The Batman's.

The Dark Knight

Strengths: Batman is primarily a Master Vigilante, Detective as well as being a Master of mixed martial arts, as well as being a Stealth and Weapons Master and also utilizes high-tech technology and resources.

Instagram

Simply put, everything Batman can actually attempt , he's really good at.

In football, which is in vast contrast to fighting crime and being a superhero, Neymar is nearly all of this on the pitch.

The 30-year-old Brazilian is as versatile as any attacker on the planet can be.

On his day, he is arguably the best player in the world in his position and continues to be included in the debate as one of the greatest players of his generation.

Neymar is tactically sound as oozes a ridiculous amount of technique in order to make a fool out of other players and also maneuver his way out of the tightest of situations.

Imago

Neymar is also a master detective on the pitch due to his playmaking, because he possesses incredible vision to create chances for his teammates as well as create something out of nothing.

He might not be a master of mixed martial arts but he is a master of 'dribbling'. His talent is so immense that there are just very few players better than Neymar in the art.

He might not be a master of stealth due to his physique, which has put him often times in a disadvantage as opponents end up injuring him while trying to retrieve the ball.

Imago

However, he makes up for that with his utilization of players he surrounds himself with, having played with some of the very best in the game such as PSG teammate and Argentine great Lionel Messi, Uruguay and Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez, France's superstar striker Kylian Mbappe and a host of others.

AFP

Neymar always makes something happen for his team regardless of the type of players, he surrounds himself with and his ability to play in different positions for his team is dynamic - often times dropping deep to start the attack and other times cutting inside either wing to create spaces or even go for goal himself.

Alter Ego

Wealth: The secret identity of DC's Batman is Bruce Wayne, an American billionaire playboy and Industrialist as well as one of Gotham City's moneybags. He also lives off his inherited family conglomerate - Wayne Enterprises.

In fact, he's one of the richest superheroes in fictional comics.

Comparing Bruce Wayne to Neymar is seemingly very direct in this aspect. Neymar is currently one of the highest earning sports athletes in the world with his mammoth wages as French giants PSG as well as numerous global endorsements.

Google

Like Bruce Wayne, Neymar also has his own multi-million dollar management company - NR Sports which is currently run by his parents.

Batman (Bruce Wayne) might be far more richer in his field, but Neymar is just as rich in his own grounds as well.

Philanthropy

Bruce Wayne is also committed to Philanthropy through his non-profit Wayne Foundation in his hometown - Gotham City.

Neymar Likewise has a knack for philanthropy, dedicating the majority of his humanitarian work to assisting impoverished Brazilian communities in an effort to ensure that they have access to adequate Water, Sanitation and good Health facilities.

Twitter

In 2014, he partnered with Waves for Water, which works to bring clean water to vulnerable communities in the country.

Also in April 2020, it was revealed that Neymar donated $950,000 to UNICEF and his club PSG to assist in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil - his home country.

Playboy Character

In public, Bruce Wayne (Batman) has frequently appeared in the company of high-status women, making tabloid gossips while feigning near-drunkenness with consuming large quantities of liquor as well attending the biggest parties in the city.

Instagram

Instagram

Neymar has also at one time or another echoed this personality, dating the most some of the most popular models in the Industry and has been often tagged as a 'Playboy' understandably so because of his party lifestyle as well his exotic flexes.

Life & Family

Bruce Wayne was never known to be married for the most of cases in the multi-verse.

He had only one child named Damian Wayne who is the genetically engineered son of Batman and Talia al Ghul (The daughter of Batman's enemy Ra's al Ghul).

AFP

Damian is his sidekick (Robin) as well as the potential heir to the Wayne Enterprises.

Neymar Jr on the other hand isn't married, but however has one child, a son named Davi Lucca which he fathers with Brazilian social media personality - Carolina Dantas.

Davi is no doubt currently the heir to Neymar's vast empire as well.

Verdict

All things being considered and to answer the question of if Neymar could actually make a shout for the Batman role - the right answer would be YES.