Console Wars: Xbox Series S and Series X is the best selling console of all time

According Xbox executive Phil Spencer, “At this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xboxes.

So it’s our job to get the supply there to meet that demand,” he revealed to the New York Times.

Spencer also admitted that customers struggling to find new Xbox consoles is due to an increase in demand owning to the outbreak of the pandemic.

“Back in, what would it have been, March, April of 2020, we sold out of consoles, which we never do, in April and May. Because you had this sudden swell of usage.

Our networks were tapped as people were coming on. And the team worked hard to fulfill that demand. And in some ways, we’re still trying to do this.” the Xbox vice president said.

It would seem however that the Microsoft company had a very strong December, with the Xbox Series X placing second in terms of overall console sales; the system came up short against the Nintendo Switch that month.

Microsoft/Xbox

In actual fact, that lack of stock is what's probably holding Xbox back as reports have already suggested that all three console manufacturers could actually be doing better, at the moment.