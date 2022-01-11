Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are officially the fastest selling consoles the gaming platform has ever released after recording an incredible spike in its demand.
Console Wars: Xbox Series S and Series X is the best selling console of all time
The next-gen gaming platform is currently the fastest selling console of the Microsoft Company
According Xbox executive Phil Spencer, “At this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S, than we had any previous version of Xboxes.
So it’s our job to get the supply there to meet that demand,” he revealed to the New York Times.
Spencer also admitted that customers struggling to find new Xbox consoles is due to an increase in demand owning to the outbreak of the pandemic.
“Back in, what would it have been, March, April of 2020, we sold out of consoles, which we never do, in April and May. Because you had this sudden swell of usage.
Our networks were tapped as people were coming on. And the team worked hard to fulfill that demand. And in some ways, we’re still trying to do this.” the Xbox vice president said.
It would seem however that the Microsoft company had a very strong December, with the Xbox Series X placing second in terms of overall console sales; the system came up short against the Nintendo Switch that month.
In actual fact, that lack of stock is what's probably holding Xbox back as reports have already suggested that all three console manufacturers could actually be doing better, at the moment.
With Xbox closing out the year with blockbuster exclusives like Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite, the two series consoles yet continue to be in high demand even though Microsoft have not offered specifics in terms of amount of console units sold, or how actual sales broke down between the Xbox Series X and Series S.