Console Wars: Call Of Duty to release three more games on PlayStation despite Xbox's purchase.

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Call of Duty still reportedly, has a future on PlayStation but it may not be for much longer.

Xbox's Call Of Duty reportedly has three incoming releases for PlayStation
Xbox's Call Of Duty reportedly has three incoming releases for PlayStation

Following the news that Microsoft's Xbox is acquiring Activison Blizzard- the company that creates Call Of Duty games, the Call Of Duty franchise might still ship out production on Sony's PlayStation but maybe not for the forseeable future.

Bloomberg in a new report, states that the next Call of Duty is a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from Infinity Ward that will be out this fall, will be available on PlayStation.

Call Of Duty 2023 cover
Call Of Duty 2023 cover Twitter

Call of Duty 2023 is reportedly a new game from Black Ops developer, Treyarch and It will also be released for PlayStation consoles.

In 2023 as well , the next edition of Call of Duty: Warzone will also reportedly release and will also be on PlayStation consoles, according to the report, and it may be the last release on the Sony video gaming platform, as the report notes Xbox has not decided if future installments beyond this will release on PlayStation consoles.

Microsofts' Xbox recently acquired Activison Blizzard
Microsofts' Xbox recently acquired Activison Blizzard YouTube

The report also adds that Xbox isn't certain if annual releases will continue after this point, which would only make sense if Xbox wants these studios to do other things.

Suffice to say that, the amount of money Call of Duty prints racks in every year will be hard to ignore.

While resting the series more could be a long-term positive for the franchise, it will be surely a lot of money to leave on the table in the short term.

This isn't where the report ends, but it's where the really important details end.

At the moment of writing, none of the implicated parties have made any comments on this report.

Rest assured we will update the story with whatever detail is provided subsequently.

David Ben

