Team Nigeria to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom now have a total of 13 medals.
Team Nigeria now have 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games
Women continue to bring in the medals as Team Nigeria at 13. Oluwafemiayo, Omolayo, Obichukwu and Chiemerie all shine.
Team Nigeria after Day 6 action on Thursday, August 4 added four more medals to their haul.
Three of those medals came from Para Powerlifting while the other was from the Women’s Discus Throw.
Team Nigeria also progressed in Table Tennis, boxing and athletics with four days left of action.
Para Powerlifting
Team Nigeria duo Folashade Oluwafemiayo & Bose Omolayo dominated to help Team Nigeria clinch Gold and Silver in the women's Heavyweight Powerlifting.
Folashade had a cumulative 123.4 points in an incredible performance winning yet another Gold medal.
She lifted a series of: 130kg, 150kg & 155kg to break her own world record on route to the Gold medal.
Omolayo finished second behind her compatriot to take the Silver medal. Omolayo lifted 145kg and scored 115.2 points in total.
In men's Heavyweight Powerlifting Ikechukwu Obichukwu took the silver medal as he lifted 190kg .
Discus
Goodness Chiemerie broke the World Record multiple times to clinch Gold in the women's Discus Throw F42-44/61-64.
She became the Commonwealth Champion and World Record holder with a throw of 36.56m.
Athletics
Team Nigeria had tough luck in the women's 100m final as the duo of Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha finished in 4th and 5th place respectively.
However in the women’s 200m Favour Ofili breezed through an easy win in heat 4 with 22.71s.
In the men’s 200m heats, Ifeanyi Ojeli (21.12s), Udodi Onwuzurike (21.18s) and Alaba Akintola (21.28s) all secured semi-final tickets
Elizabeth Oshoba & Cynthia Ogunsemilore won their quarterfinal bouts on Thursday to guarantee Team Nigeria two more medals from boxing.
Oshoba defeated Tianna Guy🇹🇹 by 3-2 (Win on Points) in the women's 54kg-57kg Featherweight category and Ogunsemilore won hers against Aratwa Kasemang by RSC (Referee stops contest) in the over 57kg - 60kg Lightweight.
Team Nigeria now have 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games
