Team Nigeria now have 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

Women continue to bring in the medals as Team Nigeria at 13. Oluwafemiayo, Omolayo, Obichukwu and Chiemerie all shine.

Team Nigeria now have 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games
Team Nigeria now have 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom now have a total of 13 medals.

inRead

Team Nigeria after Day 6 action on Thursday, August 4 added four more medals to their haul.

Three of those medals came from Para Powerlifting while the other was from the Women’s Discus Throw.

Team Nigeria also progressed in Table Tennis, boxing and athletics with four days left of action.

ALSO READ - Adenike Olarinoye wins gold, Abdul-Afeez Osoba progresses in boxing

Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes

British company produces last-minute kit for Team Nigeria kit to the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria duo Folashade Oluwafemiayo & Bose Omolayo took Gold and Silver
Team Nigeria duo Folashade Oluwafemiayo & Bose Omolayo took Gold and Silver Pulse Nigeria

Team Nigeria duo Folashade Oluwafemiayo & Bose Omolayo dominated to help Team Nigeria clinch Gold and Silver in the women's Heavyweight Powerlifting.

Folashade had a cumulative 123.4 points in an incredible performance winning yet another Gold medal.

She lifted a series of: 130kg, 150kg & 155kg to break her own world record on route to the Gold medal.

In men's Heavyweight Powerlifting Ikechukwu Obichukwu took the silver medal
In men's Heavyweight Powerlifting Ikechukwu Obichukwu took the silver medal Pulse Nigeria

Omolayo finished second behind her compatriot to take the Silver medal. Omolayo lifted 145kg and scored 115.2 points in total.

In men's Heavyweight Powerlifting Ikechukwu Obichukwu took the silver medal as he lifted 190kg .

Goodness Chiemerie broke the World Record multiple times to clinch Gold
Goodness Chiemerie broke the World Record multiple times to clinch Gold Pulse Nigeria

Goodness Chiemerie broke the World Record multiple times to clinch Gold in the women's Discus Throw F42-44/61-64.

She became the Commonwealth Champion and World Record holder with a throw of 36.56m.

Team Nigeria had tough luck in the women's 100m final as the duo of Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha finished in 4th and 5th place respectively.

However in the women’s 200m Favour Ofili breezed through an easy win in heat 4 with 22.71s.

Favour Ofili breezed through an easy win in heat 4 with 22.71s.
Favour Ofili breezed through an easy win in heat 4 with 22.71s. Pulse Nigeria

In the men’s 200m heats, Ifeanyi Ojeli (21.12s), Udodi Onwuzurike (21.18s) and Alaba Akintola (21.28s) all secured semi-final tickets

Elizabeth Oshoba & Cynthia Ogunsemilore won their quarterfinal bouts on Thursday to guarantee Team Nigeria two more medals from boxing.

Oshoba defeated Tianna Guy🇹🇹 by 3-2 (Win on Points) in the women's 54kg-57kg Featherweight category and Ogunsemilore won hers against Aratwa Kasemang by RSC (Referee stops contest) in the over 57kg - 60kg Lightweight.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Team Nigeria now have 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

    Team Nigeria now have 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

  • NBA star Precious Achiuwa teams up with Oga Sabinus, holds 4-day tournament in Port Harcourt

    NBA star Precious Achiuwa teams up with Oga Sabinus, holds 4-day tournament in Port Harcourt [Photos]

  • FIFA 23 Career Mode features have been revealed and here's all you need to know

    FIFA 23: All you need to know about Career Mode

Recommended articles

The Verdict: Who will be the best performing Super Eagles star?

The Verdict: Who will be the best performing Super Eagles star?

Team Nigeria now have 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria now have 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Mo Salah and four other must haves ahead of the deadline

Mo Salah and four other must haves ahead of the deadline

20 players to watch out for in the Premier League

20 players to watch out for in the Premier League

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali suffers a heavy defeat in his second game for Ponferradina

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali suffers a heavy defeat in his second game for Ponferradina

'I am in a new phase of my career'- Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali reveals his next focus

'I am in a new phase of my career'- Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali reveals his next focus

Trending

WWE SummerSlam 2022 - All you need to know (Pulse Sports)
WRESTLING

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar to headline WWE SummerSlam this weekend [All you need to know]

WWE 2022 SummerSlam Winners and Losers
WRESTLING

Roman once again reigns over Lesnar and results from WWE SummerSlam

Top 10 Richest sports teams in the world [2022]

Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

Team Nigeria now have 3 gold, 1 Silver and 4 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria now have 3 Gold, 1 Silver and 4 Bronze medals at 2022 Commonwealth Games