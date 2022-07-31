Commonwealth Games cycling abandoned after multiple HORROR crashes

Izuchukwu Akawor
Riders crashed into the stands leaving athletes and spectators needing urgent medical attention in Birmingham.

Matt Walls after the crash at the Commonwealth Games. (Image credit: Daily Mail)
Matt Walls after the crash at the Commonwealth Games. (Image credit: Daily Mail)

The Commonwealth Games Cycling competition has been abandoned after a series of horrible crashes.

Athletes and spectators needed medical attention following crashes to Matt Bostock and Matt Walls.

Matt Walls after the crash at the Commonwealth Games. (Image credit: Daily Mail)
Matt Walls after the crash at the Commonwealth Games. (Image credit: Daily Mail)

The Isle of Man cyclist, Boston crashed into the crowd during his race and was taken away on a stretcher as per Daily Mail.

It was a similar situation for English cyclist, Walls, who also crashed into the crowd, leaving spectators in need of attention.

Some of the spectators who needed medical attention.
Some of the spectators who needed medical attention.

While Walls received treatment behind the screens at the stand, a member of the crowd was taken away in a wheelchair.

Also, a little girl was also seen being treated by the medics following a cut on her arm.

Meanwhile, there was another crash on Saturday involving another English cyclist, Joe Truman.

Truman momentarily lost consciousness before he was taken away on a wheelchair inside the Lee Valley Velodrome.

Joe Truman was briefly unconscious after his crash on Saturday.
Joe Truman was briefly unconscious after his crash on Saturday.

The 25-year-old would silver medalist crashed following a collision with Matthew Glaetzer of Australia during the second round of the keirin.

There was a moment of silence as the spectators watched in absolute shock as Truman struggled to move before he later sat up and was given Oxygen.

He was taken to the hospital thereafter and confirmed to have broken his left collar bone. He is said to be resting now, however.

Izuchukwu Akawor

