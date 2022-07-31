Commonwealth Games cycling abandoned after multiple HORROR crashes

Athletes and spectators needed medical attention following crashes to Matt Bostock and Matt Walls.

The Isle of Man cyclist, Boston crashed into the crowd during his race and was taken away on a stretcher as per Daily Mail.

It was a similar situation for English cyclist, Walls, who also crashed into the crowd, leaving spectators in need of attention.

While Walls received treatment behind the screens at the stand, a member of the crowd was taken away in a wheelchair.

Also, a little girl was also seen being treated by the medics following a cut on her arm.

Joe Truman suffered a horrifying crash in another crash on Saturday

Meanwhile, there was another crash on Saturday involving another English cyclist, Joe Truman.

Truman momentarily lost consciousness before he was taken away on a wheelchair inside the Lee Valley Velodrome.

The 25-year-old would silver medalist crashed following a collision with Matthew Glaetzer of Australia during the second round of the keirin.

There was a moment of silence as the spectators watched in absolute shock as Truman struggled to move before he later sat up and was given Oxygen.