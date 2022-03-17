Former Welterweight champion challenges Usman and Adesanya

Covington has been eyeing a rematch with Kamaru Usman, but after two defeats it is hard to see what else he has to prove.

While his rivalry with Usman is well documented, Covington has also aimed his sight on another Nigerian fighter, claiming he has what it takes to beat Israel Adesanya.

In an interview with Submission Radio Covington said, “I think I can definitely go up to 185 and fight Adesanya, but I don’t know if he’s gonna turn around like that."

Covington thinks that his wrestling will be too much for Adesanya and he labelled the proposed fight between Adesanya and Usman as 'unoriginal'.

"Some of the guys they’re trying to line him up with, it’s unoriginal. Why can Kamaru Usman fight him all the fans want that, but the guy that beat Usman – I beat Usman. I beat Usman twice." Covington said.

It is hard to know which Usman Covington is talking about, as the Nigerian nightmare dominated him in their last two encounters.

“It was an easy win for me, easy decision victory. Unanimous. So, why can’t I fight Adesanya? He can’t stop my wrestling. I’ll pick him up and drop him on his head. He’s a cardio kickboxer. So, I don’t think Adesanya could stop my American wrestling, and I don’t think he’s that good a fighter.”