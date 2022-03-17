UFC

Former Welterweight champion challenges Usman and Adesanya

Niyi Iyanda
Colby Covington believes he has what it takes to defeat Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya

Former UFC interim champion Colby Covington strongly believes that he can defeat Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman if given the chance. Covington is still riding the high from defeating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272.

Covington has been eyeing a rematch with Kamaru Usman, but after two defeats it is hard to see what else he has to prove.

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington (Twitter/UFC)
Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington (Twitter/UFC)

While his rivalry with Usman is well documented, Covington has also aimed his sight on another Nigerian fighter, claiming he has what it takes to beat Israel Adesanya.

In an interview with Submission Radio Covington said, “I think I can definitely go up to 185 and fight Adesanya, but I don’t know if he’s gonna turn around like that."

Adesanya's only ever defeat came when he moved up a division to heavyweight for a fight with Jan Blachowicz
Adesanya's only ever defeat came when he moved up a division to heavyweight for a fight with Jan Blachowicz

Covington thinks that his wrestling will be too much for Adesanya and he labelled the proposed fight between Adesanya and Usman as 'unoriginal'.

"Some of the guys they’re trying to line him up with, it’s unoriginal. Why can Kamaru Usman fight him all the fans want that, but the guy that beat Usman – I beat Usman. I beat Usman twice." Covington said.

It is hard to know which Usman Covington is talking about, as the Nigerian nightmare dominated him in their last two encounters.

“It was an easy win for me, easy decision victory. Unanimous. So, why can’t I fight Adesanya? He can’t stop my wrestling. I’ll pick him up and drop him on his head. He’s a cardio kickboxer. So, I don’t think Adesanya could stop my American wrestling, and I don’t think he’s that good a fighter.”

Adesanya remains undefeated at Middleweight class after a victorious rematch with Robert Whittaker while Usman is yet to fight since defeating covington in November 2021.

