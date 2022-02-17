Built for the Work Outs -UnderArmour's Best of 7

Under Armour

UnderArmour Brasil promoted their Men's Tennis UA Flow Velociti SE Running Shoes

2 UnderArmour Brasil

Under Armour

The sportswear brand aslo promoted their impressive HOVR™ Mega 2 Clone Running Shoes.

It also comes in Unisex editions.

3 UnderArmour

Under Armour

UnderArmour showed off their stylish hoodie with traditional patterns of the Run Weird collection. Also very suitable for Unisex.

4 UnderArmour Women

Instagram

UnderArmour unveiled their Women's UA RUSH™ SmartForm Mid Printed Sports Bra and leggings for the real work out stans.

5 Shona Vertue - Gymnast/Yoga teacher

Instagram

Australian Yoga expert Shona Vertue modelled for UnderArmour Women as they unveiled the UA Infinty Bra and leggings for yoga and meditational routines.

6 UnderArmour Latam

Instagram

UnderArmour Latin America promoted the UA HOVRTM infinite 3 running sneakers.

7 UnderArmour Latam

Instagram