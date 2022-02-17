1 UnderArmour Brasil
Built for the Work Outs -UnderArmour's Best of 7
UnderArmour's work out kits you should really check out this week.
UnderArmour Brasil promoted their Men's Tennis UA Flow Velociti SE Running Shoes
2 UnderArmour Brasil
The sportswear brand aslo promoted their impressive HOVR™ Mega 2 Clone Running Shoes.
It also comes in Unisex editions.
3 UnderArmour
UnderArmour showed off their stylish hoodie with traditional patterns of the Run Weird collection. Also very suitable for Unisex.
4 UnderArmour Women
UnderArmour unveiled their Women's UA RUSH™ SmartForm Mid Printed Sports Bra and leggings for the real work out stans.
5 Shona Vertue - Gymnast/Yoga teacher
Australian Yoga expert Shona Vertue modelled for UnderArmour Women as they unveiled the UA Infinty Bra and leggings for yoga and meditational routines.
6 UnderArmour Latam
UnderArmour Latin America promoted the UA HOVRTM infinite 3 running sneakers.
7 UnderArmour Latam
The sportswear also unveiled the UnderArmour x Machina 2 Ex running sneaker series.
