Built for the Work Outs -UnderArmour's Best of 7

UnderArmour's work out kits you should really check out this week.

1 UnderArmour Brasil

UnderArmour Brasil (Instagram)
UnderArmour Brasil (Instagram) Under Armour

UnderArmour Brasil promoted their Men's Tennis UA Flow Velociti SE Running Shoes

2 UnderArmour Brasil

UnderArmour Brasil (Instagram)
UnderArmour Brasil (Instagram) Under Armour

The sportswear brand aslo promoted their impressive HOVR™ Mega 2 Clone Running Shoes.

It also comes in Unisex editions.

3 UnderArmour

UnderArmour/Instagram
UnderArmour/Instagram Under Armour

UnderArmour showed off their stylish hoodie with traditional patterns of the Run Weird collection. Also very suitable for Unisex.

4 UnderArmour Women

UnderArmour Women
UnderArmour Women Instagram

UnderArmour unveiled their Women's UA RUSH™ SmartForm Mid Printed Sports Bra and leggings for the real work out stans.

5 Shona Vertue - Gymnast/Yoga teacher

UnderArmour Women
UnderArmour Women Instagram

Australian Yoga expert Shona Vertue modelled for UnderArmour Women as they unveiled the UA Infinty Bra and leggings for yoga and meditational routines.

6 UnderArmour Latam

Under Armour Latin America
Under Armour Latin America Instagram

UnderArmour Latin America promoted the UA HOVRTM infinite 3 running sneakers.

7 UnderArmour Latam

UnderArmour Latin America
UnderArmour Latin America Instagram

The sportswear also unveiled the UnderArmour x Machina 2 Ex running sneaker series.

