British company produces last-minute kit for Team Nigeria kit to the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports

'Disgrace' - Minutes before the opening ceremony, Team Nigeria athletes did not know what they will wear.

Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes
Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes

Team Nigeria to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom was at the mercy of a sportswear manufacturer minutes before the opening ceremony.

Recommended articles

Team Nigeria under the supervision of Sunday Minister of Youth and Sports Development were unable to get their kits and let down by a supplier.

In a report by the BBC, the Minister approached MG Sportswear in Kidderminster explaining the situation and requesting a supply of kit for the Nigerian athletes.

the Minister approached MG Sportswear in Kidderminster for new kits
the Minister approached MG Sportswear in Kidderminster for new kits Pulse Nigeria

MG Sportswear Manager Gino Ruffinato explained that his team had to work around the clock to ensure the Nigerian kits were available for the athletes.

Ruffinato enlisted all his 14 staff to get to work to make the order required by the Nigerian team.

A sportswear manufacturer has come to the rescue to produce a last-minute kit for the Nigerian team at the Commonwealth Games.

The supplier was approached to make hundreds of items on Tuesday after the team said they were let down by their suppliers.

Manager Gino Ruffinato said his 14 staff had been working around the clock to get the garments finished.

He said, "As it progressed I started getting emails with orders on, so at that point I thought, hang on, I think this is serious.

"Everybody's embraced it, they've worked hard and done many hours to make sure it happens.

"When they hit us with the deadline saying it needs to be there for Friday and today was Tuesday... there's all the fabric, the print, the designs to get out in two days. It was a bit hair-raising."

The manager explained that the order by the Nigerian team are 200 pieces of kit which included running vests and shorts, staff tracksuits, and 400 Nigerian badges.

Team Nigeria were all smiles as they participated in the opening ceremony as the Minister is yet to explain details about their kit to the press.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes

    British company produces last-minute kit for Team Nigeria kit to the 2022 Commonwealth Games

  • Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes

    Team Nigeria show off style at 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony with 94 athletes [Photos]

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo to play with 2 brothers on the Milwaukee Bucks

    Giannis Antetokounmpo to play with 2 brothers on the Milwaukee Bucks

Recommended articles

Arsenal to let Nigeria-eligible goalkeeper leave on loan

Arsenal to let Nigeria-eligible goalkeeper leave on loan

2022/23 Season Preview: Taiwo Awoniyi

2022/23 Season Preview: Taiwo Awoniyi

Super Eagles forward attracts interest from desperate Newcastle United

Super Eagles forward attracts interest from desperate Newcastle United

Official: Frank Onyeka gets 'Naija brother' at Brentford as Olakigbe signs

Official: Frank Onyeka gets 'Naija brother' at Brentford as Olakigbe signs

British company produces last-minute kit for Team Nigeria kit to the 2022 Commonwealth Games

British company produces last-minute kit for Team Nigeria kit to the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Frenk comments: De Jong to stay at Barcelona; No more Partey

Frenk comments: De Jong to stay at Barcelona; No more Partey

Trending

ATHLETICS

Tobi Amusan, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Championship in Oregon [Video]

Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, Ofili and 100m relay team make history at World Athletics Championship

Reactions as Ese Brume wins Silver medal for Nigeria in long jump

Reactions as Ese Brume wins Silver medal for Nigeria in long jump
ATHLETICS

Usian Bolt congratulates Amusan, calls her 'superb' after setting 100m hurdles World record

The Olympic champion was stunned by Tobi Amusan's performance at Oregon
PULSE OF THE DAY

Amusan rules, Brume upgrades & Johnson's 'meet & greet' with Nigerians

It's the Amusan and Ese Brume day on Pulse of the Day.