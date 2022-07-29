British company produces last-minute kit for Team Nigeria kit to the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Nigeria under the supervision of Sunday Minister of Youth and Sports Development were unable to get their kits and let down by a supplier.

In a report by the BBC, the Minister approached MG Sportswear in Kidderminster explaining the situation and requesting a supply of kit for the Nigerian athletes.

Pulse Nigeria

MG Sportswear and Nigeria

MG Sportswear Manager Gino Ruffinato explained that his team had to work around the clock to ensure the Nigerian kits were available for the athletes.

Ruffinato enlisted all his 14 staff to get to work to make the order required by the Nigerian team.

He said, "As it progressed I started getting emails with orders on, so at that point I thought, hang on, I think this is serious.

"Everybody's embraced it, they've worked hard and done many hours to make sure it happens.

"When they hit us with the deadline saying it needs to be there for Friday and today was Tuesday... there's all the fabric, the print, the designs to get out in two days. It was a bit hair-raising."

The manager explained that the order by the Nigerian team are 200 pieces of kit which included running vests and shorts, staff tracksuits, and 400 Nigerian badges.