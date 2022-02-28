BOXING

'Why are you so bitter number one bull**** guy' - Dillian Whyte hits out at Anthony Joshua after 'Hate' claim

David Ben
Dillian Whyte has labelled his local rival Anthony Joshua as "bitter" after Joshua claimed he hated Whyte but would support him when he faces Tyson Fury later in the year

Dillian Whyte has hit back at Anthony Joshua's 'hate' claims by branding his heavyweight rival "bitter".

The 'Body Snatcher' has been relatively absent on social media after his title shot against Tyson Fury was announced to take place on April 23 later this year.

Whyte's previous ring rival Anthony Joshua had previously emphasized his support for Whyte in the bout despite admitting he hated him.

Anthony Joshua
“This is his first time fighting for a title.

I’m rooting for Dillian, even though I hate him.

"I want to smash him one of these days. Go on, Dillian, go all the way." Joshua told IFL TV.

Whyte then hit back at Joshua via a post on his official Instagram story that read:

Dillian Whyte (Instagram)
"Why are you so bitter number one bull**** guy? Anthony Joshua what did I ever do to you man s*** haha. Good luck for your rematch with Oleksandr Usyk"

Dillian Whyte
Dillian Whyte Sky sport

Anthony Joshua however responded in a rather fashion via his own Instagram story as well which read:

Anthony Joshua (Instagram)
" HATE IS SUCH A STRONG WORD I RESPECT YOU CHAMP. I JUST WANT TO FIGHT YOU AT SOME POINT.''

Both Whyte and Joshua have a history of animosity having shared the ring in a bumper domestic clash back in 2015 where Joshua prevailed by stoppage.

Anthony-Joshua-v-Dillian-Whyte
During the fight, tensions threatened to spur on afterwards with Whyte swinging a giant overhand at Joshua after the bell had rung for the end of the round and this erupted into chaos in the ring with security eventually forced to hold the pair back with after Joshua was declared winner by stoppage.

Anthony Joshua is currently awaiting news of his own next fight as he looks to seize back his unified world titles from Oleksandr Usyk after loosing to the latter in September of 2021.

Joshua and Uysk are expected to renew their rivalry in either May or June, several weeks after Fury and White clash at Wembley.

