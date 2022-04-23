Tyson Fury produced an amazing performance to defeat Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Watch Tyson Fury knock out Dillian Whyte with vicious upper cut in the 6th round
Tyson Fury knocked out Dillan Whyte in the 6th round to retain WBC heavyweight boxing title.
The Gypsy King started the fight cautious of Whyte but dominant in the jab exchange.
Whyte threatened by fighting south paw on certain occasions but was unable to connect with Fury.
The Gypsy King then started to use his reach to his advantage as the rounds progressed.
In the sixth round, Fury would land a massive upper cut on the chin of Whyte who went down immediately.
Whyte was able to beat the count by the referee who then ruled he was unable to continue crowning Fury.
