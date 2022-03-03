UFC's undefeated Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has said he remains open to fighting with Mexican boxing champion Canelo Alvarez.
'We're talking nine figures'- Kamaru Usman plans eye-watering $100 million boxing debut against Canelo Alvarez
After years of dominating the UFC, Kamaru Usman is now looking to carry his intimidating aura into the world of Boxing
The "Nigerian Nightmare" wants the fight in September, but Canelo already has a deal to fight Dmitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkin.
While speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman revealed that he is ready for the challenge, and he believes that he and Alvarez could make $100 million each if they eventually agree to fight each other.
"God willing, I get through Leon Edwards then, in September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez.
"Everything can't be done until it's done. We're talking nine figures, for sure."
Usman must be careful because Canelo is no small fry, with many believing the Mexican can end Usman's reign at the top of the combat sports world.
Alvarez has dominated the four weight classes from light-middleweight to light heavyweight, and the Mexican fighter currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBC and WBO super-middleweight world titles.
Another hiccup the fight could face lies with Usman himself, who is currently indisposed as he is recovering from a hand surgery he underwent in February.
For now, both fighters must focus on more immediate fights. Kamaru and Alvarez both have other fights, with Usman set to fight Briton Edwards in July, while Alvarez will face Dmitry Bivol in May.
More from category
-
'We're talking nine figures'- Kamaru Usman plans eye-watering $100 million boxing debut against Canelo Alvarez
-
Anthony Joshua title fight on hold as World champion Usyk takes up arms against Russia
-
'BULLET doesn't care if you're a world champion' - Oleksandr Usyk says his country is MORE IMPORTANT than fight with Anthony Joshua