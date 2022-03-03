UFC

'We're talking nine figures'- Kamaru Usman plans eye-watering $100 million boxing debut against Canelo Alvarez

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Boxing

After years of dominating the UFC, Kamaru Usman is now looking to carry his intimidating aura into the world of Boxing

Kamaru Usman is looking to make his boxing debut in September
Kamaru Usman is looking to make his boxing debut in September

UFC's undefeated Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has said he remains open to fighting with Mexican boxing champion Canelo Alvarez.

Recommended articles

The "Nigerian Nightmare" wants the fight in September, but Canelo already has a deal to fight Dmitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkin.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman revealed that he is ready for the challenge, and he believes that he and Alvarez could make $100 million each if they eventually agree to fight each other.

Kamaru Usman is looking at a payday of at least $100 million
Kamaru Usman is looking at a payday of at least $100 million Pulse Nigeria

"God willing, I get through Leon Edwards then, in September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez.

"Everything can't be done until it's done. We're talking nine figures, for sure."

Usman must be careful because Canelo is no small fry, with many believing the Mexican can end Usman's reign at the top of the combat sports world.

Kamaru Usman remains as the undefeated UFC welterweightchampion
Kamaru Usman remains as the undefeated UFC welterweightchampion Pulse Ghana

Alvarez has dominated the four weight classes from light-middleweight to light heavyweight, and the Mexican fighter currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBC and WBO super-middleweight world titles.

Boxer Canelo Alvarez posing with his titles
Boxer Canelo Alvarez posing with his titles IMAGO / Icon SMI

Another hiccup the fight could face lies with Usman himself, who is currently indisposed as he is recovering from a hand surgery he underwent in February.

For now, both fighters must focus on more immediate fights. Kamaru and Alvarez both have other fights, with Usman set to fight Briton Edwards in July, while Alvarez will face Dmitry Bivol in May.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Kamaru Usman is looking to make his boxing debut in September

    'We're talking nine figures'- Kamaru Usman plans eye-watering $100 million boxing debut against Canelo Alvarez

  • Anthony Joshua will be considering other fights before his chance to reclaim his titles

    Anthony Joshua title fight on hold as World champion Usyk takes up arms against Russia

  • Usyk and Joshua were set to fight later this year but the war between Russia and Ukraine may cause a postponement

    'BULLET doesn't care if you're a world champion' - Oleksandr Usyk says his country is MORE IMPORTANT than fight with Anthony Joshua

Recommended articles

'We're talking nine figures'- Kamaru Usman plans eye-watering $100 million boxing debut against Canelo Alvarez

'We're talking nine figures'- Kamaru Usman plans eye-watering $100 million boxing debut against Canelo Alvarez

WWE terminates network in Russia following Ukraine Invasion

WWE terminates network in Russia following Ukraine Invasion

Nike suspends online sale of products in Russia

Nike suspends online sale of products in Russia

'They can't play in our competitions'- UEFA President lashes out at Super League planners

'They can't play in our competitions'- UEFA President lashes out at Super League planners

Juventus President looks to re-launch European Super League

Juventus President looks to re-launch European Super League

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq close to ₦9 billion transfer to La Liga

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq close to ₦9 billion transfer to La Liga

Trending

'BULLET doesn't care if you're a world champion' - Oleksandr Usyk says his country is MORE IMPORTANT than fight with Anthony Joshua

Usyk and Joshua were set to fight later this year but the war between Russia and Ukraine may cause a postponement

'Avoid Tyson Fury' - Former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier advises Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier has advised UFC Champion Francis Ngannou against a potential fight with WBO Champion Tyson Fury
BOXING

Anthony Joshua title fight on hold as World champion Usyk takes up arms against Russia

Anthony Joshua will be considering other fights before his chance to reclaim his titles