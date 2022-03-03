'We're talking nine figures'- Kamaru Usman plans eye-watering $100 million boxing debut against Canelo Alvarez

The "Nigerian Nightmare" wants the fight in September, but Canelo already has a deal to fight Dmitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkin.

While speaking to TMZ Sports, Usman revealed that he is ready for the challenge, and he believes that he and Alvarez could make $100 million each if they eventually agree to fight each other.

Pulse Nigeria

"God willing, I get through Leon Edwards then, in September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez.

"Everything can't be done until it's done. We're talking nine figures, for sure."

Usman must be careful because Canelo is no small fry, with many believing the Mexican can end Usman's reign at the top of the combat sports world.

Pulse Ghana

Alvarez has dominated the four weight classes from light-middleweight to light heavyweight, and the Mexican fighter currently holds the WBA, IBF, WBC and WBO super-middleweight world titles.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

Another hiccup the fight could face lies with Usman himself, who is currently indisposed as he is recovering from a hand surgery he underwent in February.