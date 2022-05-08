Reactions as Dmitry Bivol shocks Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas

Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol defeated Saul Canelo Alvarez in a light heavyweight title fight at the T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada.

Bivol shocks Canelo

The fight between Bivol and Canelo went the distance with several brutal exchanges by both fighters.

Canelo who has been involved in a social media exchange with Nigerian Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight title holder Kamaru Usman was unable to prevent Bivol from landing combination shots.

Bivol fighting at his usual weight was able to dominate Canelo towards the end of the fight and take the victory by the judges score card.

After 12 rounds of boxing, it was a major upset victory, all three judges card scored the fight 115-113, 115-113, 115-113 as Bivol defeated Canelo to retain his WBA World Light-Heavyweight Title.

This was Canelo's first lost in 16 fight as the previous 15 different boxers involved resulted into victories for the Mexican boxing legend.

Back in September 2013, Canelo suffered his last loss to another boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Junior at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada

After the fight, Bivol revealed why he was victorious while Canelo was eager to ger a rematch later this year.

Speaking about the fight press conference, Bivol said "I need a couple of weeks rest then I'll talk to my team and promoter Eddie Hearn about future fights.

"When I heard the scorecards I thought 'oh no' but I felt I won the fight!"

Canelo praised Bivol at the press conference but also stated that he would be better in the rematch.

The pound for pound king said, "I feel I can leave with my head held high, I'm proud and I'm feeling good. This could be the rivalry that defines my career

"You have to give credit to Bivol, he's very difficult to hit clean. I like challenges and we'll work towards that for the rematch

"We want this rematch but credit to Bivol. Saul will come back stronger. I'll do much better in the rematch

"This doesn't end in this way. I'm a very competitive person, I'll come back stronger!