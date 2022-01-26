Mike Tyson set to retire from Boxing at 55

Tosin Abayomi
Tyson will say goodbye because boxing is no longer fun.

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time is set to retire for good.

Tyson, who is now 55 years old, is considering retirement 15 months after his last fight.

Tyson took on 53-year-old Roy Jones in an eight-round exhibition back in November 2020.

The fight ended in a draw but reportedly sold 1.6million packages on Triller pay-per-view.

The commercial success of the fight against Roy Jones has not served as motivation for Tyson to continue boxing.

According to Tyson, boxing is no longer fun but for financial accumulation.

On the Nelk Boys' podcast, Tyson stated that he may never fight again explaining why.

"I don’t think I will [fight] either but you never know again.

Mike Tyson is set to retire from Boxing for the second time

"Every 12 to 13 months, boom, something is missing. Like, something is missing. Boom, I'm missing muscle mass, boom, it's always something different.

“Guys want to fight me for $100million. I don’t think I’ll ever do stuff like that any more.

"I wanted to do it the first time, just for fun, to have fun. Some people took it to another level and made it financial and the fun went out of it.”

There have been rumors about a potential Tyson trilogy fight against nemesis Evander Holyfield, Lennox Lewis, or YouTube sensations Logan and Jake Paul.

Tyson further explained that those fights will not take place. He added, “I’m not even interested in doing this stuff.

“If it was back when it first started, yes, and we were both fighting on the same card and both active, yeah I would do it but it just turned bad.

"It didn’t turn out right.”

Tyson is the youngest fighter to become a heavyweight boxing champion. He retired back in 2005 but made a return against Roy Jones in 2020.

