'Masturbating 7 times a day' - Tyson Fury reveals ridiculous secret to boxing success

The Gypsy King has recently made a ridiculous claim with regards to his success in the sport.

Getty Images

Fury claimed that masturbation gives him the required power in his hands to knock out his opponent by 'loading up on testosterone'.

"I put most of my success down to masturbation seven times a day,"

"Got to keep that blood pumping baby; the only thing I have been loading is testosterone from all the w***ing over the years.

“Right hands and left hands depending on what I feel like." Fury told the Pat McAfee show.

This isn't the first time Fury has claimed that consistent w**king has helped him at his craft.

Pulse Nigeria

Prior to the second meeting with Deontay Wilder in 2020, he shared a similar sentiment.

"I'm doing a lot of things I didn't before. I'm eating five or six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water," he said.

"If it's gonna give me an edge, I'm willing to try it. I'm masturbating seven times a day, keep my testosterone pumping." Fury said.

Arguably, the Fury vs Wilder trilogy has no doubt taken the Gypsy King to legendary status in the game.

Sky sport

However, his next opponent Whyte has been waiting years for another shot at the title.

Whyte failed to appear at the recent press conference to promote the fight, to which Fury responded: "He’s getting the biggest payday of his life. He should be here kissing my feet and washing my feet.