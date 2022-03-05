BOXING

'Masturbating 7 times a day' - Tyson Fury reveals ridiculous secret to boxing success

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Boxing

Tyson Fury has claimed that his 'secret' to his success in boxing is down to 'Masturbation seven times a day'

Tyson Fury has revealed the secret to his boxing success
Tyson Fury has revealed the secret to his boxing success

Prior to his match up against Dillian Whyte, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has spoken ahead of his upcoming title defence, scheduled to take place later next month.

Recommended articles

The Gypsy King has recently made a ridiculous claim with regards to his success in the sport.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury Getty Images

Fury claimed that masturbation gives him the required power in his hands to knock out his opponent by 'loading up on testosterone'.

"I put most of my success down to masturbation seven times a day,"

"Got to keep that blood pumping baby; the only thing I have been loading is testosterone from all the w***ing over the years.

“Right hands and left hands depending on what I feel like." Fury told the Pat McAfee show.

This isn't the first time Fury has claimed that consistent w**king has helped him at his craft.

Fury defeats Wilder in 11th round knockout to retain WBC title. (ModernGhana)
Fury defeats Wilder in 11th round knockout to retain WBC title. (ModernGhana) Pulse Nigeria

Prior to the second meeting with Deontay Wilder in 2020, he shared a similar sentiment.

"I'm doing a lot of things I didn't before. I'm eating five or six meals a day, drinking eight litres of water," he said.

"If it's gonna give me an edge, I'm willing to try it. I'm masturbating seven times a day, keep my testosterone pumping." Fury said.

Arguably, the Fury vs Wilder trilogy has no doubt taken the Gypsy King to legendary status in the game.

Dillian Whyte
Dillian Whyte Sky sport

However, his next opponent Whyte has been waiting years for another shot at the title.

Whyte failed to appear at the recent press conference to promote the fight, to which Fury responded: "He’s getting the biggest payday of his life. He should be here kissing my feet and washing my feet.

Tyson Fury will defend his WBC title against Dillian Whyte on April 23 at the prestigious Wembley Stadium.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Tyson Fury has revealed the secret to his boxing success

    'Masturbating 7 times a day' - Tyson Fury reveals ridiculous secret to boxing success

  • Kamaru Usman is looking to make his boxing debut in September

    'We're talking nine figures'- Kamaru Usman plans eye-watering $100 million boxing debut

  • Anthony Joshua will be considering other fights before his chance to reclaim his titles

    Anthony Joshua title fight on hold as World champion Usyk takes up arms against Russia

Recommended articles

Latest injury could rob Asisat Oshoala of personal glory as Barcelona future remains in doubt

Latest injury could rob Asisat Oshoala of personal glory as Barcelona future remains in doubt

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday [Video]

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday [Video]

'Masturbating 7 times a day' - Tyson Fury reveals ridiculous secret to boxing success

'Masturbating 7 times a day' - Tyson Fury reveals ridiculous secret to boxing success

Terem Moffi responds to exclusion from latest Super Eagles list with a goal in 5-goal thriller against Lyon

Terem Moffi responds to exclusion from latest Super Eagles list with a goal in 5-goal thriller against Lyon

'Can't wait to rep my country' - Ademola Lookman reacts to first Super Eagles call-up

'Can't wait to rep my country' - Ademola Lookman reacts to first Super Eagles call-up

KNVB order Sparta Rotterdam to complete Vitesse match despite Maduka Okoye being hit by a bottle

KNVB order Sparta Rotterdam to complete Vitesse match despite Maduka Okoye being hit by a bottle

Trending

Made in Nigeria: Meet the 'doctor' with a heavy right hand

Cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie remains undefeated after a second title defense

'BULLET doesn't care if you're a world champion' - Oleksandr Usyk says his country is MORE IMPORTANT than fight with Anthony Joshua

Usyk and Joshua were set to fight later this year but the war between Russia and Ukraine may cause a postponement
BOXING

'Why are you so bitter number one bull**** guy' - Dillian Whyte hits out at Anthony Joshua after 'Hate' claim

Dillian Whyte brands Anthony Joshua 'bitter' after 'hate' claim
UFC

'We're talking nine figures'- Kamaru Usman plans eye-watering $100 million boxing debut

Kamaru Usman is looking to make his boxing debut in September
BOXING

Anthony Joshua title fight on hold as World champion Usyk takes up arms against Russia

Anthony Joshua will be considering other fights before his chance to reclaim his titles

'Avoid Tyson Fury' - Former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier advises Francis Ngannou

Daniel Cormier has advised UFC Champion Francis Ngannou against a potential fight with WBO Champion Tyson Fury
BOXING

Okolie remains undefeated Cruiserweight champion after 18th career win

Lawrence Okolie kept his WBO Cruiserweight title and undefeated streak following Sunday's win