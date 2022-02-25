When Lawrence Okolie faces Michal Cieslak this weekend, he'll be looking to keep his unbeaten record intact.
Undefeated Nigerian champion Okolie looks to defend title in style
Lawrence Okolie will look to preserve his unbeaten record when he re-enters the ring on Sunday.
Okolie insists that he will floor his opponent and the champion does not believe that the match will be difficult.
When asked about his game plan for the fight, Okolie replied to reporters confidently. "He’ll aim to win, try his hardest, push the pace and move a lot. The way to win this fight is to cause maximum damage, that is what I’ve been preparing for.
"He’s good but unfortunately, he’s coming up against someone better," Okolie said.
Okolie remains unflustered and the fighter believes he has the upper hand and is preparing for whatever he might face in the ring.
"I know what I need to do. I’ve done my rounds in sparring, done my runs, my weights, so there’s nothing left to do except go out and there and execute it on fight day."
The fighter who towers at 6ft 5in is an unstoppable force in his weight class, winning 14 of his last 17 fights by knockout.
None of his opponents has been able to last the full seven rounds with the fighter nicknamed 'The sauce'.
