Floyd Mayweather claims he earns an 'incredible' N124 billion monthly amid Jake Paul's broke claims

Floyd Mayweather Jr has claimed that he earns a whooping 124 billion naira ($300million) every month despite Jake Paul 's allegation that the boxing legend is "broke" as per The Mirror.
The 45-year-old boxing great has been known for taking part in some of the most lucrative boxing bouts in history.
Some of which include the two highest-selling pay-per-views: his fight against Manny Pacquiao and MMA star Conor McGregor.
Since hanging up his gloves, he has continued to fight in money-spinning exhibition bouts, making close to 26 billion naira (£52million) when he faced YouTube boxing star Logan Paul in June 2021.
Paul's brother Jake had previously claimed Mayweather is "broke" after the latter accused the boxing legend of not paying his purse in full, with plans to take legal action.
In an interview with FightHub TV, Paul said: “Floyd Mayweather is broke. That’s what a lot of people don’t realise. He gets these big cheques and doesn’t pay taxes on them.
"Then the IRS comes hunting him down later. He owes a lot of people I know money. Logan is deep down on that list. So, I don’t know if Logan will ever get paid. It’s kind of f***** up!”
Despite the shocking claims made against him, Mayweather has declared that he will keep throwing financial support into boxing.
“I will continue to give back to the sport of boxing in my time, and I will also give back financially because I got it,”
“To my team, my guys in New York, and my other real estate team that’s here today, we can’t be stopped.
In 32 months, I put myself in a position with a smart business team to make $300m a month. It all started from the sport of boxing.” Mayweather said at his first ballot induction after being named in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
Floyd 'money' Mayweather recently continued his road on the exhibition circuit, fighting sparring partner Don Moore during an event that was reported to fetch him around 41 billion naira ($100 million).
The American boxing legend even recently claimed he had earned a further 608 million naira (£1.2million) just to attend a press conference to announce his latest boxing showcase against Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.
