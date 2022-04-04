Former UFC champion warns Kamaru Usman against fighting Canelo Alvarez

Cormier has joined the growing list of critics against this fight, saying the money is not worth fighting Alvarez.

"Kamaru is my brother, I love him to death, and I would love for him to get the bag, but the reality is this, You cannot fight Canelo Alvarez.

"The main reason you can't fight Canelo is he is a Mexican fighter with a ton of pride. He isn't going to carry him like many people believe Floyd Mayweather did for Conor McGregor. Canelo will try to hurt you." Cormier warned Usman.

The former UFC lightweight is not Usman's only critic, with UFC boss Dana White not interested in entertaining the fight.

“Everything about it is horrible. Usman is not a boxer. Canelo is probably the best guy out there right now. It’s a stupid fight that makes no sense.” White said.