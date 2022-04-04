BOXING

Former UFC champion warns Kamaru Usman against fighting Canelo Alvarez

Kamaru Usman has not ruled out facing Canelo Alvarez in a $100 million fight in September.

Undisputed Middleweight champion Saul Alvarez and undefeated UFC Champion Kamaru Usman
UFC legend Daniel Cormier has warned Kamaru Usman against pursuing a boxing fight with Mexican champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. The Nigerian nightmare is confident that he can beat Canelo on his favoured turf.

Cormier has joined the growing list of critics against this fight, saying the money is not worth fighting Alvarez.

"Kamaru is my brother, I love him to death, and I would love for him to get the bag, but the reality is this, You cannot fight Canelo Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez is the undisputed Middleweight champion, holding the WBO, WBA(Super), WBC & IBF titles
"The main reason you can't fight Canelo is he is a Mexican fighter with a ton of pride. He isn't going to carry him like many people believe Floyd Mayweather did for Conor McGregor. Canelo will try to hurt you." Cormier warned Usman.

The former UFC lightweight is not Usman's only critic, with UFC boss Dana White not interested in entertaining the fight.

Kamaru Usman and Dana White (Instagram/Kamaru Usman)
“Everything about it is horrible. Usman is not a boxer. Canelo is probably the best guy out there right now. It’s a stupid fight that makes no sense.” White said.

Usman has been pushing for a September match up with Alvarez, but as he is still under contract at Dana White's UFC, the chances of the fight are very slim.

