'Avoid Tyson Fury' - Former UFC Champion Daniel Cormier advises Francis Ngannou

33-year-old WBC Champion Tyson Fury is keen to face Ngannou in a crossover fight that would see the pair meet in the boxing ring but using MMA gloves.

The British boxer has claimed there are plans in place for him to face the Cameroonian - Ngannou next year in a Las Vegas bout that will reportedly "break all PPV records in the United States."

However, former two-weight UFC Champion Daniel Cormier believes Fury would come out on top if a fight was to eventually happen and has warned Ngannou to avoid a fight with the 'Gypsy King'.

“Oh, I don't like that. I don't like that for Francis,” Cormier said, when asked who would win out of a boxing match between Fury and Ngannou.

“Tyson Fury, let me tell you something, the Gypsy King, he's insane.'' Cormier said.

“Here's where the bigger issue rises for Francis in regards to Tyson Fury. Tyson has seen it before in Deontay Wilder.

“He's seen a more polished version of Francis Ngannou against Deontay Wilder, and look at what he did to him right.

“Tyson got hit harder than any human being I've ever seen in my entire life in the first fight. Somehow got up... how in the world did he get up? He's like The Undertaker.

“Second fight, he dominates. And third fight, one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time.

“So because he's seen it before, I don't know if it's a good fight for Francis.”, Cormier added.

Fury has suggested that a potential fight between himself and UFC Heavyweight Champion Ngannou could take place in Las Vegas between February and March next year.

"There's been no talks this year, because I have got some boxing to do,” said Fury to iFL TV.