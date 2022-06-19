Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on August 20

The rematch between Usyk and Joshua will take place on Saturday, August 20 in the coastal city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Joshua will have another opportunity to reclaim the heavyweight IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles in Saudi Arabia.

Pulse Nigeria

The rematch between Joshua and Usyk is billed ‘Rage on the Red Sea’. Joshua will have the opportunity to recreate his revenge mission against Andy Ruiz Jr. at the ‘Clash on the Dunes’ event at the Diriyah Arena.

ALSO READ - Anthony Joshua set for ₦54 billion rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Joshua and Usyk on rematch

Usyk defeated Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in September 2021 and is ready to repeat the feat.

He said: “I have a goal, with the help of the Lord I will complete my mission!”

Joshua on the other hand has not been able to fight Usyk who has been involved with the war in his home country of Ukraine.

Pulse Nigeria

The British born boxer of Nigerian descent was optimistic ahead of the rematch that he can be champion once again.

He said, “What a roller coaster journey, fighting for the Heavyweight Championship of the World for the 12th consecutive time.

"I won the belt, unified the division won another belt, lost the belts, became two-time Unified Heavyweight Champion and now have my date with history set to become three-time Unified Heavyweight Champion of the World. What an opportunity.

Pulse Nigeria

“Fighting championship level back to back has had its pros and cons, but I decide every day to get stronger, to learn from my experiences and grow.

"A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I am the happiest and most motivated I have been.