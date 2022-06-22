SPORTS GIST

Anthony Joshua the 'comeback king' ahead of rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah [Photos/Videos]

'You can put me down but it's difficult to keep me down' - Joshua roars ahead of the rematch against Usyk in Saudi Arabia.

Nigerian-born British professional heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua is optimistic ahead of the rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

Back in September, 2021 Usyk recorded a shock victory against Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The victory catapulted Usyk to the IBF, IBO, WBO and WBA heavyweight boxing titles.

For the first time both fighters faced off against each other on Tuesday, June 22, 2022.

The fight between Joshua and Usyk was announced at the weekend and at a press conference in Jeddah both fighters gave their thoughts on what to expect in the midrange.

Joshua lost his titles to Andy Ruiz back in 2019 and would get revenge in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the second fight, Joshua labeled himself the comeback king at the press conference with optimism he would be victorious.

He said, "The great thing is I've got a second chance. What got me into boxing in the first place - when I was a youngster I got in a little bit of trouble every now and again and I was blessed with a second chance and I found boxing. And I took it with both hands.

"So if you know me and a lot of my story, you know I'm the comeback king. You can put me down. But it's difficult to keep me down."

“We're still on the road to Undisputed... It's just a blip in the road. I'll become a three time Heavyweight Champion of the World!.

Joshua was accompanied to the press conference by his new trainer Robert Garcia who stated that it will be a different outcome in the rematch.

He said, “I see a different AJ now. The way he thinks, talks. He fought the wrong fight last time but that's the past. Come Aug 20 we will do whatever it takes to win those titles back!“

Joshua will aim to become a three-time heavyweight world champion when he takes on Usyk on Saturday, August 20 in Saudi Arabia.

