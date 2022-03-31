Anthony Joshua set for ₦54 billion rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

The Saudi Monarchy are believed to be willing to spend around $120m for the hosting rights of the fight, which is almost twice what they parted with for the Saudi grand Prix which held last weekend.

Asides from questions on security and rights abuse, Joshua might not be excited to return to Saudi Arabia, where he earned his first defeat to Andy Ruiz, a turning point in his career.

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Joshua can expect to be substantially rewarded for the fight, and a report by MSN.com claims he could earn upwards of £100 million or ₦54 billion!

While Joshua cashed out more than Ruiz in his 2019 defeat, with Usyk holding a remarkable six championship belts partnered with his public effort in his troubled Ukraine, the former Cruiserweight champion is the favourite to get the larger share of the purse.

Getty Images

Anthony Joshua lost his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles to Usyk in London back in September.