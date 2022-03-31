The second fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk has been gathering some pace, with emerging reports claiming Joshua could earn up to £100m in the proposed rematch.
Anthony Joshua set for ₦54 billion rematch with Oleksandr Usyk
Former world Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is closer to a Championship rematch with Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk
The Saudi Monarchy are believed to be willing to spend around $120m for the hosting rights of the fight, which is almost twice what they parted with for the Saudi grand Prix which held last weekend.
Asides from questions on security and rights abuse, Joshua might not be excited to return to Saudi Arabia, where he earned his first defeat to Andy Ruiz, a turning point in his career.
Joshua can expect to be substantially rewarded for the fight, and a report by MSN.com claims he could earn upwards of £100 million or ₦54 billion!
While Joshua cashed out more than Ruiz in his 2019 defeat, with Usyk holding a remarkable six championship belts partnered with his public effort in his troubled Ukraine, the former Cruiserweight champion is the favourite to get the larger share of the purse.
Anthony Joshua lost his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO titles to Usyk in London back in September.
After triggering the rematch clause in their fight contract. Joshua will hope to regain them when the pair face off with June 25 touted as the most likely date.
