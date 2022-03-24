'Let's give them the fight of the year'- Anthony Joshua's camp confirms June rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Hearn confirmed that he will hold talks with Usyk's team over the weekend to conclude the time and location for the highly anticipated heavyweight rematch.

“I’m almost certain this fight takes place in June, I’ve got more calls with Alex Krassyuk tonight and this weekend where we’re starting to finalize the date and the venue, but we got to the point where we said, ‘we need to know’ " Eddie Hearn said to iFL TV

Joshua lost WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO belts to Usyk the last September, in a fight which the Ukrainian dominated from the first round till the 12th.



Hearn and his team were doubtful over the possibility of the rematch when Usyk returned to his native Ukraine to defend it against the invasion of Russia over a month ago. Discussions, however, resumed when the boxer got special permission to leave the country earlier this week to train with his team.

“Really, in the next two weeks, the fighters are going to want to get into camp. Let’s see them get into training camp, and let’s see them give everybody the biggest fight of the year,” Hearn said.

It would be wise for Joshua's camp to remain cautious, despite the air of confidence that seems to be emanating from his camp. Usyk has experienced a pointless war in his homeland, a situation that would be difficult for anyone to endure.

