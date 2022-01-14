Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies ruled out for 2 weeks due to heart inflammation

Pulse Live Kenya

Davies is set to be out of actions for two weeks due to signs of mild myocarditis that were discovered during a routine medical check.

Davies, alongside eight other Bayern Munich players had tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from the winter break at the start of the new year.

An ultrasound that was taken as part of the club’s post-COVID-19, return-to-action protocols revealed Davies’ heart inflammation, which Bayern manager has stated will keep the 21-year-old out of training for 'weeks' at minimum.

“Yesterday, during our follow-up examination that we do with every player that has had COVID-19, we detected signs of mild myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.

“He has stopped training for now, so he won’t be available to us for the next weeks.

“This myocarditis isn’t too dramatic based on the ultrasound, but more simply signs of an inflammation. Nevertheless, it needs to heal and that will no doubt take some time.” said Nagelsmann on Davies' situation.