Battle for medals start in Delta as actions resume fully at the National Sports Festival

The opening ceremony was a colourful with different display of Nigerian culture.

The 36 states and the Federal capital territory will be competing in 38 games, Team Edo who were runners up at the last edition hosted by the state will be competing in 36 out of the 38 with about 700 Athletes.

In Table tennis, Team Edo defeated team Imo to qualify for the second round.

In cricket, teams showed their formidable sportsmanship spirits, Dart and other games are currently on.

Edo Female football team who are the defending champions will be fighting to defend her title at Ogwashi-uku stadium tomorrow.

Earlier, the host state, Delta have won the first gold medal in cycling, Delta cyclists beat three states; Oyo, Plateau and Lagos to emerge winners in the 12km mixed relay.

Delta won in 35mins 41.84secs, Oyo picked silver in 37 minutes 29.84 and Plateau cyclists grabbed bronze in 39minutes 38.61secs. Lagos finished fourth in 40 minutes and 02.04secs.