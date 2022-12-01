Battle for medals start in Delta as actions resume fully at the National Sports Festival

Over 11,000 have begun the journey to win medals as action resume fully for the 21st National Sports Festival in Delta state.

sports minister, Sunday Dare with spectators in Asaba.
sports minister, Sunday Dare with spectators in Asaba.

The action resume in different games after the festival tagged Delta 2022 Beyond the Medals was declared opened by the president Muhammadu Buhari.

Table tennis players at the ongoing national sports festival
Table tennis players at the ongoing national sports festival

The opening ceremony was a colourful with different display of Nigerian culture.

The 36 states and the Federal capital territory will be competing in 38 games, Team Edo who were runners up at the last edition hosted by the state will be competing in 36 out of the 38 with about 700 Athletes.

Performance at the opening ceremony
Performance at the opening ceremony

In Table tennis, Team Edo defeated team Imo to qualify for the second round.

Table tennis players at the ongoing national sports festival in Asaba
Table tennis players at the ongoing national sports festival in Asaba

In cricket, teams showed their formidable sportsmanship spirits, Dart and other games are currently on.

Edo Female football team who are the defending champions will be fighting to defend her title at Ogwashi-uku stadium tomorrow.

Earlier, the host state, Delta have won the first gold medal in cycling, Delta cyclists beat three states; Oyo, Plateau and Lagos to emerge winners in the 12km mixed relay.

Athlete preforming at the opening ceremony
Athlete preforming at the opening ceremony

Delta won in 35mins 41.84secs, Oyo picked silver in 37 minutes 29.84 and Plateau cyclists grabbed bronze in 39minutes 38.61secs. Lagos finished fourth in 40 minutes and 02.04secs.

Ogun state also recorded two gold on day one of the festival in Cycling 4 km Pursuit Team event.

