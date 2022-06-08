'Enough is enough' - Udoka and Ujiri angry over issues with Nigerian basketball

The women's national team known as D'Tigress were replaced at the World Cup by their counterparts from Mali after issues surrounding the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF).

After two different presidents were elected in parallel elections the Ministry of Youth and Sports led by Sunday Dare subsequently instituted a ban on basketball in Nigeria for two years.

The decision was later rescinded with a caretaker committee set up to oversee basketball in the country.

Udoka on Nigerian basketball

The world football governing body however were not pleased, opting to replace D'Tigress with the aim of the NBBF getting their house in order.

With the recent turmoil in basketball, Ime Udoka and Masai Ujiri, two prominent figures in the NBA of Nigerian descent, gave their thoughts on the situation.

Udoka who is in charge of the Boston Celtics played for the Nigerian men's senior basketball team.

The 44-year-old leading the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA finals represented Nigeria at two Afrobasket tournaments and stated that the issues with the NBBF were also present in his playing days.

Speaking about Nigerian basketball Udoka said, “A lot of the same stuff I dealt with as a player, which is disappointing.”

Ujiri on Nigerian basketball

Masai Ujiri, President of the Toronto Raptors also gave his thoughts on Nigerian basketball.

The former NBA executive of the year winner made a plea to those in charge for the growth of Nigerian basketball.

Demanding change, Ujiri in part said, “From the Ministry of Sports to the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF), the leaders of the basketball ecosystem in Nigeria continue to rob our youth of their present and future while tearing the entire basketball community apart – this needs to stop.

“The ongoing senseless power struggle involving the NBBF has resulted in a two year self imposed ban by the Minister of Sports (an outgoing Minister imposing a ban that in reality would have a four year destructive implication) that prohibits Nigerian basketball teams from entering international competitions.

“This is a symptom of an issue that has permeated the sports ecosystem for years. When leaders put self interest over national interest, the innocent suffer. It’s time for them to step aside, for the good of the game, the nation, and the athletes.

“The time for change is now. I know all athletes, leaders and stakeholders in African sport will not give up on Nigerian basketball, and we will not give up on the youth. It’s time for us to move forward. We need a new slate and a new narrative.