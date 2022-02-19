Dating back to its debut 2003, the All-Star Celebrity Game has become one of the most popular events of the NBA's All-Star Weekend .
Team Walton defeats Team Nique 65-51 in Celebrity Game
Alex Toussaint was the stand out player at the NBA All-Star celebrity game.
In the early hours of Saturday, February 19 Team Walton defeat Team Nique 65-51 to win the All-Star Celebrity Game
Team Nique:
Anuel AA (rapper)
Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland)
Kane Brown (singer, songwriter)
Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end)
Booby Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers legend)
Tiffany Haddish (comedian, actress and author)
Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist)
Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player)
Anjali Ranadivé (singer, songwriter)
Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion)
Team Walton:
Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter)
Brittney Elena (host, actress, athlete and model)
Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter)
Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward)
Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner)
Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder)
Matt James (The Bachelor)
Quavo (rapper, recording artist)
Ranveer Singh (actor)
Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor)
The game was played at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland and Alex Toussaint a Peloton instructor was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
Led by the legendary head coach Bill Walton Toussaint was the star for Team Walton as they recorded a to a 65-51 victory over Team Nique led by another legend coach Dominique Wilkins.
Even though Team Nique lost Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns defensive was a one-man highlight reel for the losing side.
See highlights of the game below
