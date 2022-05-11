Movie 'Rise' based on Giannis Antetokounmpo's Life set for release in June

The movie titled Rise is about Giannis and his brothers and their rise to fame and success within the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Giannis is a part of three young Nigerian-Greek brothers who move to the United States of America (USA) and become NBA champions.

The movie script is written by Arash Amel and directed by Akin Omotoso. The trailer for the movie Rise comes as Giannis and his brother Thanasis are battling in the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics.

The movie will be available on the Disney Plus streaming platform when it is released on Friday, Jun 24, 2022

The movie is produced by Bernie Goldmann but Giannis is also serving as the executive producer.

Last year, Giannis announced that Disney was looking for actors to play his role through a message on his official Twitter account.

Giannis on Rise

Speaking about the upcoming movie, Giannis who is yet to visit Nigeria said, "I am thrilled and honored that Disney+ is bringing my family's story to people all over the world.

"My hope is that it will inspire those in similar circumstances to keep the faith, stay true to their goals and not to give up on striving for a better life."

Disney also gave a synopsis on the movie about the two-time NBA MVP.

Synopsis of Rise

Check out the synopsis, "After emigrating to Greece from Nigeria, Vera and Charles Antetokounmpo struggled to survive and provide for their five children, while living under the daily threat of deportation.

"With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn.

"When they weren't selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, encouraged by their father, the brothers would sneak away to play basketball with a local youth team.

"Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world class athletes. With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the NBA draft in 2013 in a long-shot prospect that would change not only his life but the life of his entire family."