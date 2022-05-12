President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Other sports  >  Basketball

Nigeria will not participate in any basketball international competition for 2 years.

President Muhammadu Buhari complained about the price for presidential forms in 2014 (Premium Times)
President Muhammadu Buhari complained about the price for presidential forms in 2014 (Premium Times)

The president Muhammadu Buhari Federal government administration has announced a ban on basketball in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

According to the Buhari administration, the ban will is to prevent the country from participating in any international basketball competition.

The ban on basketball in the country was announced on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The ban is set to take effect immediately and comes after leadership struggle involving the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF).

Buhari bans basketball for two years in Nigeria
Buhari bans basketball for two years in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

The ban sanctioned by President Buhari was made known in a statement by Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

International basketball governing body (FIBA) were set to ban Nigeria over the lingering leadership crisis with the NBBF.

In the last few years, basketball has been a source of joy to sports loving Nigerians. The men (D'Tigers) and women's (D'Tigress) team qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

With the two-year ban, basketball is now under lockdown and the country cannot participate in international events as well.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • President Muhammadu Buhari complained about the price for presidential forms in 2014 (Premium Times)

    President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo powered the Milwaukee Bucks to a win over Ime Udoka's Boston Celtics in Game 5

    Giannis scores clutch 3-point shot while bleeding from his eyes to beat Ime Udoka’s Celtics

  • Liz Cambage tells D'Tigress to go back to 3rd World country

    'Go back to your 3rd World country' - WNBA star Liz Cambage accused of igniting fight against Nigeria's D'Tigress

Recommended articles

ILOTNG-Always look for value on every bet

ILOTNG-Always look for value on every bet

President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

EXCLUSIVE: Rohr says NFF has 40 days to pay his salaries as he turns down Eagles job

EXCLUSIVE: Rohr says NFF has 40 days to pay his salaries as he turns down Eagles job

Ecuador could lose World Cup place as FIFA opens investigation into qualifiers

Ecuador could lose World Cup place as FIFA opens investigation into qualifiers

Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen needs one more season at Napoli

Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen needs one more season at Napoli

Giannis scores clutch 3-point shot while bleeding from his eyes to beat Ime Udoka’s Celtics

Giannis scores clutch 3-point shot while bleeding from his eyes to beat Ime Udoka’s Celtics

Trending

'Go back to your 3rd World country' - WNBA star Liz Cambage accused of igniting fight against Nigeria's D'Tigress

Liz Cambage tells D'Tigress to go back to 3rd World country
NBA

Video: Isaac Okoro, Onyeka Okongwu only Nigerians on top 100 plays of Regular Season

Isaac Okoro and Onyeka Okongwu both had highlights in the top 100 NBA plays of the 2021-22 Regular Season
NBA PLAYOFFS

Nigerian star Gabe Nnamdi Vincent shoots Miami Heat to a landslide win against the 76ers in Game 5

Gabe Vincent scored 15 points to help Miami Heat win game 5
NBA

Movie 'Rise' based on Giannis Antetokounmpo's life set for release in June

Movie about Giannis Antetokounmpo titled rise set for June