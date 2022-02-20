Obi Toppin wins disappointing Dunk Contest

The Dunk Contest was the last event of day two after the skills challenge and three-point contest.

New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin was the stand-out performer at the 2022 NBA Dunk Contest.

Slam Dunk participants

• Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

• Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors

• Obi Toppin, New York Knicks [WINNER]

• Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

After a performance by DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Mary J Blige, and other top musicians, the anticipation for the NBA Dunk contest was at its peak.

The crowd at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio was hyped as the Dunk contest participants took to the court.

Dunking in a pair of work boots, Cole Anthony opened the contest wearing a New York Knicks jersey but needed attempts for the first dunk of the night.

Golden State Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson was decent while Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green needed four attempts for his first dunk of the night.

Toppin's first dunk of the night pushed him into the lead and Toscano-Anderson joined him in the final.

The final was also a bore-fest as both performers needed multiple attempts to complete their dunks.

Toppin emerged champion in what turned out to be a disappointing way to close out the second day of the All-Star weekend.

See reactions to the dunk contest below

