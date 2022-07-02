FIBA WCQ

Nigeria's D'Tigers awarded 20-0 win against Mali

Tosin Abayomi
Mali fail to show up as FIBA gift D'Tigers 20-0 victory.

Nigeria's senior men's basketball team known as D'Tigers recorded a 20-0 victory against Mali in a FIBA World Cup qualifier.

D'Tigers did not have to even have to take to the court at the state-of-the-art Kigali Arena in Rwanda on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

After losing 79-70 to Cape Verde in game 4 of the qualification campaign, D'Tigers aimed to bounce back against Mali.

Mali on the other hand did not show up for their game against Uganda.

The world basketball governing body banned Mali for failing to show up in a second game.

The message by FIBA said, "Due to their failure to appear to its games against Uganda on July 1 and against Nigeria on July 2 in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers, the Mali National Team has lost each of these games by forfeit.

"According to the official basketball rules, if in a tournament the team forfeits for the second time, the team shall be disqualified from the tournament and the results of all games played by this team shall be nullified.

"The remaining games of the third Window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 African Qualifiers will take place as scheduled."

D'Tigers now take on Uganda in their final first round qualification fixture scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi

